With contact tracing, time is of the essence

The contact tracing process is most successful when health officials get COVID-19 test results back within 48 hours, says Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department.
The contact tracing process begins after positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. In this area, disease investigators from Central District Health and at the state level do the notification and investigation.
The average time to get test results from TestNebraska is between three and five days.
If the average could be reduced to 32 hours, health officials would “really have an advantage over the virus,” Anderson said.
When the results come back quicker, it’s easier to convince a person to stay home for 30 hours, providing the individual’s symptoms “aren’t really severe,” Anderson said.
In those cases, the person may feel well enough to go to work, but the disease investigator will ask if he could “please just wait until we get the results back,” she said. In those cases, the person may miss only a day of work.
But if it takes five days, “it becomes a lot harder to convince someone to stay home that long, especially if their symptoms are just mild,” she said.
When disease investigators call people who’ve tested positive, they ask them who they’ve been in close contact with during the past 14 days. Close contact means they’ve been within 6 feet of people who were not wearing masks for 15 minutes or more.
Then the disease investigator calls those individuals to tell them they’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive “and we want them to quarantine for 14 days,” Anderson said.
When contact is made quickly with a person who tested positive, the better his memory is going to be, she said. He’ll have a better chance of remembering the people he’s been around.
People often are contagious for two days before they develop symptoms.
“So getting the results back quickly is so critical in our contact tracings,” Anderson said.
Last week, in a COVID-19 update, Anderson said Central District Health is “constantly building our capacity to do this contact tracing within 24 hours.”
It’s getting better, she said, but the three- to five-day lag in getting the results is sometimes a problem.
One of the factors used in determining the health district’s risk dial is the ability to contact trace within 24 hours.
Contact tracing “continues to be a challenge for us if we want to meet that 24-hour turnaround time,” Anderson said in the COVID-19 update.
When a second laboratory opens at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, TestNebraska will be able to process almost twice as many COVID-19 tests per day, Anderson said.
Many people know the results of their tests when an investigator calls. They have gotten the news from their health care provider or TestNebraska.
Disease investigators are nurses or health care professionals. Central District Health is bringing on additional staff to help, Anderson said.
Contact tracing is done by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as well as local public health teams.
When the workload is large, Central District Health asks DHHS to help. The DHHS has expanded its capacity and “can provide us with contact tracers if we need them,” Anderson said.
Central District Health gets TestNebraska results through a system called Domo. The results also are reported in the Nebraska Epidemiological Disease Surveillance System.
In order to be tested through TestNebraska, people must first take an assessment at TestNebraska.com.