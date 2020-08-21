With contact tracing, time is of the essence

The contact tracing process is most successful when health officials get COVID-19 test results back within 48 hours, says Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department.

The contact tracing process begins after positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. In this area, disease investigators from Central District Health and at the state level do the notification and investigation.

The average time to get test results from TestNebraska is between three and five days.

If the average could be reduced to 32 hours, health officials would “really have an advantage over the virus,” Anderson said.

When the results come back quicker, it’s easier to convince a person to stay home for 30 hours, providing the individual’s symptoms “aren’t really severe,” Anderson said.

In those cases, the person may feel well enough to go to work, but the disease investigator will ask if he could “please just wait until we get the results back,” she said. In those cases, the person may miss only a day of work.

But if it takes five days, “it becomes a lot harder to convince someone to stay home that long, especially if their symptoms are just mild,” she said.