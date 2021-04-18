With spring comes planting; with planting comes concerns

Beautiful spring weather in late March/early April has many producers excited to get their crops in the ground.

While some alfalfa and oats have already been planted, others are waiting patiently — or impatiently — to get the planter rolling. While the planting window may seem small and several other states have acres of corn already in the ground, we need to make sure conditions are ideal to give the crop an opportunity to germinate and emerge this spring.

Some of the key factors we need to pay attention to for optimal planting include soil temperature, moisture, variety selection and insurance dates.

For corn and soybeans, it’s important to have soil temperatures as close to 50 degrees F for several days and to avoid planting when there’s a cold snap or a cold rain for at least 48 hours in corn and 24 hours in soybeans.

Sorghum requires soil temperatures in the 60 to 65 degree F range for good emergence, so we have a little time to wait before planting sorghum yet this spring. Moisture is another important consideration as we don’t want too much moisture where we are essentially “mudding in” the seeds. This can cause season-long issues with sidewall compaction, seed placement and root development.