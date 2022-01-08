Without proper guidance, it's easy to become misplaced

I become easily misplaced
If I didn’t have my wife around, I’d be wandering the earth, looking for someone to help me.
Traveling to our daughter’s wedding on the East Coast, I got separated from Kenna at Dulles International Airport on Dec. 18.
I didn’t have my cellphone with me. When my endless journey to baggage claim turned hopeless, I was in big trouble, and I knew it.
When our daughter picked us up, Kenna said, “Your dad got lost. I was afraid I was going to have him paged like a lost child.”
We both know she has a better sense of direction than I do.
One day, when I hinted she might have trouble finding something, she said, “Which one of us gets lost driving out of the driveway?”
Driveways and airports aren’t my only trouble spots. I also have a lot of problems in hotels.
When I leave a hotel room, I always ask Kenna which way I should turn — left or right.
Sometimes, I’ll say goodbye to her in the lobby, telling her I’ll see her in the room.
“I hope you don’t get lost,” she says.
I become easily misplaced.
Whenever we move into a new house, I always have trouble getting home for a few weeks.
Maybe my wife should lay out a trail of white pebbles, like they do in “Hansel and Gretel.” But then Kenna would get mad at me if I couldn’t find the pebbles. She’d say, “They were right under your nose.”
Like most couples, we have arguments in the car, deciding which way to turn.
Kenna is usually right. I have a lot of respect for her directions. She was born with a compass in her brain.
Sometimes, when we’re traveling, we ask the Google lady which way to go. But she isn’t reliable.
When you really need her, the Google woman is slow to respond. Sometimes, she’s just plain wrong. One day, she led us to a dirt road in Carter Lake, Iowa, which is not what we were looking for.
Either way, I’d be completely lost without proper guidance.
If my wife ever gets tired of me, she could just drop me at the side of the road. Nobody would ever hear from me again.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.