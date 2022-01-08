Without proper guidance, it's easy to become misplaced

I become easily misplaced.

Whenever we move into a new house, I always have trouble getting home for a few weeks.

Maybe my wife should lay out a trail of white pebbles, like they do in “Hansel and Gretel.” But then Kenna would get mad at me if I couldn’t find the pebbles. She’d say, “They were right under your nose.”

Like most couples, we have arguments in the car, deciding which way to turn.

Kenna is usually right. I have a lot of respect for her directions. She was born with a compass in her brain.

Sometimes, when we’re traveling, we ask the Google lady which way to go. But she isn’t reliable.

When you really need her, the Google woman is slow to respond. Sometimes, she’s just plain wrong. One day, she led us to a dirt road in Carter Lake, Iowa, which is not what we were looking for.

Either way, I’d be completely lost without proper guidance.

If my wife ever gets tired of me, she could just drop me at the side of the road. Nobody would ever hear from me again.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.