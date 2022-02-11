Without snow to plow, Grand Island city crews doing other projects

Without snow to remove, Grand Island city workers have been cleaning ditches, grading alleys and replacing signs.
“We’ve been getting a lot of other things done, which is nice,” Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said Thursday.
Grand Island has received only 5.1 inches of snow this winter. In an average winter, snowfall would have totaled 17.6 inches by now, says meteorologist Jeremy Wesely of the National Weather Service in Hastings.
Most of this winter’s snow arrived on Jan. 16, when 3.8 inches came down.
Streets Division workers salted streets in December. Crews got out the graders on Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 to tackle some drifts.
But that was the extent of the city’s snow removal so far this winter.
The lack of plowing has been good for the city’s budget. The Streets Division still has a good supply of Ice Slicer, the product that’s spread on city streets.
The outlook is considerably different from a year ago. Crews were busy last February, Callahan said.
Still, winter has a long way to go. And snow wouldn’t be a bad thing because the state needs more moisture.
But it doesn’t have to come all at once.
“I think we would all be OK here if it was not in the form of 15 inches of snow,” Callahan said.
Funds that normally would be devoted to buying salt, overtime and equipment expense are freed up for tasks such as ditchwork.
Crews are cleaning ditches in the north part of town, including the Highway 281, Highway 2 and Moores Creek areas.
If the weather holds, they hope to “make it all the way out to Eagle Scout Lake. That’s the goal,” Callahan said.
Other types of work are being done.
“We have been very lucky to have two to three sweepers out during the week doing street sweeping, which for February is very rare,” Callahan said.
Workers have been grading gravel alleys and streets, which also doesn’t normally happen in February.
“We’ve had very little pothole patching compared to a normal winter,” Callahan said. That also frees up some funds and time for other work.
In addition, crews have been making good progress replacing signs.
This is the final year in a 10-year program of changing regulatory and warning traffic signs.
This year’s work started in December. “I think the guys will end up replacing over 700 signs,” Callahan said.