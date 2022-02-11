Without snow to plow, Grand Island city crews doing other projects

But it doesn’t have to come all at once.

“I think we would all be OK here if it was not in the form of 15 inches of snow,” Callahan said.

Funds that normally would be devoted to buying salt, overtime and equipment expense are freed up for tasks such as ditchwork.

Crews are cleaning ditches in the north part of town, including the Highway 281, Highway 2 and Moores Creek areas.

If the weather holds, they hope to “make it all the way out to Eagle Scout Lake. That’s the goal,” Callahan said.

Other types of work are being done.

“We have been very lucky to have two to three sweepers out during the week doing street sweeping, which for February is very rare,” Callahan said.

Workers have been grading gravel alleys and streets, which also doesn’t normally happen in February.

“We’ve had very little pothole patching compared to a normal winter,” Callahan said. That also frees up some funds and time for other work.

In addition, crews have been making good progress replacing signs.