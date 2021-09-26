Wojcik named YWCA 2021 Woman of Distinction

Dinsdale wrote of Wojcik: “Jolene is humble, kind and full of grace. She sees the good in others. She is an inspiration and is a beautiful example of a Woman of Distinction.”

“One of my favorite things about Jolene is that she does things for people that are more private and out of the spotlight,” Miller wrote.

Wojcik said when she received the phone call telling her she was being honored, “I just couldn’t believe it — there are so many deserving women out there.”

Amy Bennett, executive director of YWCA of Grand Island, echoed that sentiment.

“It’s hard to honor just one (woman) each year,” Bennett said.

Society was a bit different when the award was conceived more than 30 years ago, she explained.

“It was really started because at the time there weren’t many awards to honor women’s work in the community,” Bennett said. The honor continues by affirming women’s work and acknowledging the expanding and evolving scope of women’s work.

Through the award and its celebration slated for Oct. 28, YWCA of Grand Island also benefits by fulfilling and sharing its mission of eliminating racism and empower women.

In being given the 2021 honor, Wojcik follows a long line of empowered — and empowering — women, Bennett said. “You join a very elite group of women.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

