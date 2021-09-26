Wojcik named YWCA 2021 Woman of Distinction

Jolene Wojcik has lived a life of service, contributing to the Grand Island community and going as far as St. Lucia for mission trips.
Still, Wojcik — who has been named YWCA of Grand Island 2021 Woman of Distinction — said the work in which she has felt most fulfilled is in her current role as executive director of the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation.
“When you can affect children and students, it’s life changing for them,” Wojcik said. “You see so many students that benefit.”
Groups and individuals throughout Grand Island have been touched by Wojcik’s efforts. She has served on the board of Hope Harbor, was co-chair for Hope Harbor’s building capital campaign, served on the boards of Make-A-Wish Nebraska and the Central Catholic Development Foundation, and has been co-chair of The Knight committee. She currently is a Make-A-Wish Nebraska wish granter, is a member of the Diocese of Grand Island stewardship council, and serves on the College Park and Grand Island Facilities Corp. boards.
Wojcik is active in her St. Mary’s Cathedral church community, providing outreach to the homebound, serving as a capital campaign committee member, and she is involved in prayer chain ministry, liturgy committee and serves as a Eucharistic minister.
The YWCA of Grand Island Woman of Distinction award has been bestowed upon women leading, empowering and serving the greater Grand Island community since 1986. Honorees are selected through a process that begins with nominations. Wojcik was nominated by Renee Miller and Kim Dinsdale.
Dinsdale wrote of Wojcik: “Jolene is humble, kind and full of grace. She sees the good in others. She is an inspiration and is a beautiful example of a Woman of Distinction.”
“One of my favorite things about Jolene is that she does things for people that are more private and out of the spotlight,” Miller wrote.
Wojcik said when she received the phone call telling her she was being honored, “I just couldn’t believe it — there are so many deserving women out there.”
Amy Bennett, executive director of YWCA of Grand Island, echoed that sentiment.
“It’s hard to honor just one (woman) each year,” Bennett said.
Society was a bit different when the award was conceived more than 30 years ago, she explained.
“It was really started because at the time there weren’t many awards to honor women’s work in the community,” Bennett said. The honor continues by affirming women’s work and acknowledging the expanding and evolving scope of women’s work.
Through the award and its celebration slated for Oct. 28, YWCA of Grand Island also benefits by fulfilling and sharing its mission of eliminating racism and empower women.
In being given the 2021 honor, Wojcik follows a long line of empowered — and empowering — women, Bennett said. “You join a very elite group of women.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.