Wolinski family loses loved one, but others receive

It was almost Christmas 2019 when Elba resident Kyle Wolinski was confined to a hospital bed in Grand Island, his family waiting for the inevitable.

Wolinski had suffered a heart event at home. His wife, Shelly, called the rescue squad.

When they arrived, Shelly said he stood up from his chair. “He laid on the gurney and strapped himself in.”

The next exchange – their last before he was declared brain dead – she doesn’t remember. Fortunately, Shelly said, he sister-in-law was there to see it.

“He was going out the door, and I said ‘I love you, I’ll see you at the hospital.’ He just nodded. I watched them load him up.”

After being in the hospital briefly, Kyle was declared brain-dead. To this day, no one seems to know what the heart event was, or what caused it. Shelly calls it “frustrating.”

Doctors were puzzled, one telling the family, remembered Shelly, “I can’t see negligence. I can’t see hereditary. He said there was no heart attack. There was no stroke. There was no brain hemorrhage.”

Kyle had other health issues. Those, coupled with timing, led to the best conclusion the doctor could give the family: bad luck.

With Kyle hanging on physically, the family had a decision to make.

“(Organ donation) was never something that we talked about,” said Kyle and Shelly’s daughter Nikki Timmons. “It sort of fell into our laps.”

Kyle, not knowing what lied in his future, had signed up as an organ donor.

“It probably wasn’t something that he gave much thought to,” Timmons said. “It was probably just a box he checked.”

Kyle might have given signing up as an organ donor little thought, and his family had little to debate. As he lay in the hospital bed, present but not.

“It wasn’t a question for my mom and brother and myself,” Timmons said. “And he has a large family. Everyone in his family agreed and we were all ready to learn the process.”

One of the organ donor coordinators said Kyle’s family was a bit of an anomaly, said Shelly. The coordinator had seen many families argue and debate about whether to donate a loved one’s organs and tissue; he once watched a fight break out.

For Kyle, it was likely a decision based on practicality, both Timmons and Shelly said.

“There’s no point in not doing it,” Timmons speculated her father would say. “He’s not going to be able to use those parts anymore. Somebody else might as well.”

Shelly said she’d would expect a similar response from him. “He would say it’s a good thing people should do. ‘Obviously doesn’t hurt me, I’m already gone, and it might save lives.’”

Kyle remained in the hospital long enough so people could say their goodbyes – dozens of them. While grateful for the outpouring of love and support, the suggestion by a nurse seems to have affected Shelly the most.

Would she like to lay in bed with Kyle, just one last time?

“It was so weird. I got to lay down there and the nurse would come in and she’d be checking him.”

Shelly offered to move.

“I can work around you,” the nurse told her, maybe or maybe not knowing what an effect the couple’s moments in the hospital bed together would affect Shelly, still so moved by the experience she chokes on tears discussing it, searching for words.

Kyle’s family eventually met one of the many lives saved by his organs and tissue, a young woman from out of state who received one of his kidneys. Before the Wolinski family’s gift, the woman was tethered to a dialysis machine three days a week, left without the energy to do much else. Now is different, Shelly said. “She is full of life. She loves theater and music ... It’s fantastic.”

She reached out to Shelly on Facebook. Eventually, the women met. “One of the weirdest things when we first met is when I hugged her,” Shelly recalled. “It was so strange to think to myself that part of Kyle was centimeters away.”

The families remain close. The recipient of Kyle’s other kidney was more reluctant, though Shelly reached out. “They never responded. They did not want to converse. I’m not sure if they felt weird about it or didn’t know what to do. I never went any further.”

She said she respected that, but hopes Kyle’s gifts brought as much bittersweet comfort – even joy – to the recipient’s family as organ donation has brought to the Wolinskis.

“It’s something that I wish everybody in the world could experience because it was so phenomenal,” Shelly said. “But it’s also an experience that I don’t want anybody to ever experience because it’s so hard and somebody has to lose in order for somebody to receive.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

