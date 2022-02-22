Woman accused of domestic assault, hitting Grand Island police officers

Nyakier Thiach was arrested Sunday, accused of assaulting the father of her child, then responding officers, according to a Grand Island Police Department release.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, officers were called to the Lazy V Apartments No. 2 at 2703 East U.S. Highway 30. A man reported Thiach, his intimate partner and mother of his child, stuck him with an alcoholic beverage bottle, leaving a mark.

As the woman was being placed under arrest, the news release said she resisted, kicking and hitting two GIPD officers. Officers eventually got Thiach into the patrol car.

Thiach was arrested on suspicion of assault of a police officer, obstructing police and resisting arrest, as well domestic assault for striking her significant other. Reports on the incident will be forwarded to the Hall County Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.