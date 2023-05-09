CAIRO — An 86-year-old Cairo woman died Tuesday afternoon in a house fire near Cairo.
Shirley Alber, 86, of Cairo died from injuries suffered in the fire. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal, at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, the Cairo Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 8788 140th Road, rural Cairo. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the single-family home.
They located Alber in the home. The fire investigation concludes the fire was accidental and was electrical in nature.
Responding agencies included Cairo Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department, Dannebrog Fire Department, Boelus Fire Department, Hall County Attorney’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.
The State Fire Marshal Agency has completed its investigation.