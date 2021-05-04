Woman rescued from Saturday afternoon house fire in Grand Island

An elderly woman was safely removed from the second floor of her home during a fire Saturday afternoon at 322 W. Eighth St.

The woman was taken to a Grand Island hospital. Firefighters took her down the interior stairway, said Fire Operations Chief Tim Hiemer.

She was the only person home at the time of the fire, which was reported at about 1 p.m.

It caused fire and smoke damage in the basement and light smoke damage throughout the house, Hiemer said.

The accidental fire started in a sleeping room in the basement, he said.

A number of dogs and cats were safely removed from the property. The fire was fully extinguished by 1:40, Hiemer said.

The American Red Cross provided assistance. According to a Red Cross press release from Omaha, its volunteers responded to nine house fires across Nebraska during the weekend. In addition to Grand Island, there were fires in South Sioux City, Omaha (three), Lincoln, Martell, Papillion and Guide Rock.

Hiemer said the Grand Island home is being rented. According to property records, the house is owned by Tim and Miki O’Neill.