A woman received serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when she drove into a tree near the Interstate 80 westbound off-ramp at Grand Island.
Janice Duncan was driving the vehicle, which left the roadway at mile marker 314, said Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry.
Duncan, driving a gray 2005 Buick Century 4-door, was exiting I-80 on the off-ramp. She left the roadway to the north and drove through two fences and collided with a tree. Duncan, 71, is from Cairo.
She was transported to CHI Health St. Francis with life-threatening injuries. The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m.
