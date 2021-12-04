Woman stabbed in Grand Island Friday, police looking for suspect

Late Friday morning first responders were dispatched to an alleged stabbing at 514 S. Elm Street in Grand Island.

According to Grand Island Police Department Sgt. Tony Keiper, a 40-year-old female allegedly was stabbed at her front door by an unknown assailant.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended, Keiper said. He said the suspect is described as a Hispanic male standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt or sweater.

Few details are being released, as the case still is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the alleged assailant can call the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.