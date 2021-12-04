 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman stabbed in Grand Island Friday, police looking for suspect
0 comments
top story

Woman stabbed in Grand Island Friday, police looking for suspect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Late Friday morning first responders were dispatched to an alleged stabbing at 514 S. Elm Street in Grand Island.

According to Grand Island Police Department Sgt. Tony Keiper, a 40-year-old female allegedly was stabbed at her front door by an unknown assailant.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspect has not yet been apprehended, Keiper said. He said the suspect is described as a Hispanic male standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt or sweater.

Few details are being released, as the case still is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or the alleged assailant can call the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photography a new angle for retired Kearney math teacher

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts