All four Grand Island Fire Department stations responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning.
Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman said crews responded to the fire at 1832 W. 11th Street shortly after 6 a.m. When they arrived on scene, the front of the building was fully engulfed, with heavy smoke coming out of it.
Stutzman said the fire was extinguished by fire crews. The female occupant, who was lying in the front yard when crews arrived, was transported to CHI Health St. Francis.
He said the home is uninhabitable due to damage sustained in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
