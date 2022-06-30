Women continuing their father’s fireworks legacy

When Super Thunder Fireworks opened for business on Tuesday, some of the customers asked where Jason Lawhorne was.

One patron, for instance, said, “Oh, big boss man’s not here today?”

Jessica Hansen and Elizabeth Platt had to explain that Lawhorne passed away in September. Lawhorne, who was 51, operated Super Thunder Fireworks for about 15 years.

Hansen, who is Lawhorne’s daughter, and Platt, his stepdaughter, are keeping the fireworks stand going without him.

The two women felt his absence.

“It was an empty stand without him here, that’s for sure,” Hansen said.

Carrying on without him Tuesday was rough, Platt said.

For 11 years, Lawhorne set up his stand in the parking lot of Super Bowl. This is the third year Super Thunder Fireworks has been in the parking lot of BAC Roofing, Siding, Gutters and Windows, which is at the intersection of Oklahoma and South Locust streets.

But this is the first year Hansen and Platt haven’t sold fireworks with Lawhorne.

They started working with him in their mid-teens. Platt is now 33, and Hansen 27.

They changed the name of the business to J’s Super Thunder Fireworks, in honor of Lawhorne. A small sign on the stand’s exterior says, “In memory of Jason Lawhorne.”

Lawhorne “was just somebody who was really nice to be around,” Platt said.

Lawhorne, who had his own construction company, looked forward to the Fourth of July every year. He loved fireworks.

“He didn’t necessarily love to shoot them off,” but he loved to watch them and wanted to make sure everybody enjoyed the holiday, Hansen said.

Sometimes, he even gave fireworks away to make sure kids “were not left without,” Platt said. Lawhorne “impacted so many people,” she said, adding that he was nice to everybody.

Scraping enough money together to sell fireworks every year was a struggle, especially after a break-in of his stand in the Super Bowl lot in 2019. He also had health problems the last few years.

The women are continuing the business because they “love to help people out” and “we love to give kids and adults a good Fourth of July,” Hansen said.

But they also want to carry on their father’s legacy.

If Lawhorne wanted to keep selling fireworks, “we can do it when he’s not here,” Hansen said.

The former Jessica Lawhorne lives in Central City with her husband, Dakota, and their four kids. Dakota built the new fireworks stand.

Platt, the mother of two, lives in Omaha. So does their mother, Deanna Platt, Lawhorne’s ex-wife.

In addition to Grand Island, Super Thunder Fireworks operated in the past in Wood River and Central City.

Lawhorne was a graduate of Central City High School.

The two women keep an urn containing some of Lawhorne’s ashes next to their cash register. They also have a couple of souvenirs, including a candle, emblazoned with his image.

The 2019 break-in of his fireworks stand was a big blow to Lawhorne.

But Kermit’s and Kracklin’ Kirk’s in Doniphan “were our saviors that year,” Hansen said.

Those stands helped Lawhorne out with fireworks at reduced prices or no price at all.

Lawhorne suffered from cellulitis in his legs last year. He had an infection in his blood, and had been battling cirrhosis of the liver for four years.

“They gave him four to six years, and he lasted four years,” Hansen said.

People should never take tomorrow for granted, she said.

BAC Roofing, Siding, Gutters and Windows is letting the women use its parking lot at 802 S. Locust at no charge. Owner Brad Arends is even providing electricity for free.

“He’s pretty cool,” Platt said.

All the BAC people ask is they “take a few fireworks for their kids to watch on the Fourth, and that’s it,” she said.

The spirit of generosity is not limited to Christmas.

