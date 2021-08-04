Women may now donate breast milk at CHI Health collection site

Mothers who produce more breast milk than they need now have an easy way to give that precious liquid to other mothers.

A new donor breast milk collection site has opened at CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health, 705 Orleans Drive.

CHI Health hopes that area mothers will donate breast milk to protect the lives of vulnerable infants across the country.

People “are starting to see the research that breast milk is the best nutrient that we can try to give our infants,” said Chelsey Kennedy of CHI Health St. Francis.

Parents want to do what’s best for their infants, so the demand for breast milk is growing, Kennedy said.

Breast milk contains important nutrients that cannot be replicated by commercial formula. It is sometimes called Liquid Gold.

Research shows that infants should have “nothing but breast milk for the first six months of life,” said Kennedy, a women’s health nurse practitioner.

In addition, medical professionals are seeing “a lot more premature deliveries for whatever reason,” said Beth Deida, the obstetrics educator at CHI St. Francis.

Premature babies and other infants with health issues can benefit from breast milk.