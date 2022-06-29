Women protest for their rights outside of Adrian Smith’s Grand Island office

Mena Sprague has a yellow T-shirt that reads, “I am pro-choice, and I vote!”

She bought it in the early 1970s while fighting for her rights and the rights of all women. She said she never thought she’d have to wear it again. That changed Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, leaving abortion policy to the states.

Sprague donned her time-worn T-shirt and joined dozens of other women Wednesday in a protest held on Second Street, outside of Republican Sen. Adrian Smith’s Grand Island office.

Sprague is a member of Central Nebraska Peace Workers, and coordinated the event in response to Friday’s decision, finding herself having to fight once more to make abortions legal and safe.

“There will always be abortions,” she told The Independent. “I’m old enough to remember when it wasn’t legal. Women died. They did self-induced abortions. They got sepsis. They went to back alley abortionists. The only thing Roe did was make abortions safe and legal, and now that’s been taken away from us.”

With tears, Sprague could only describe what happened Friday as “terrible.”

“You just feel like, it’s something we’ve always worked for. We’re each supposed to be free, aren’t we?” she said. “They want people to be free to carry guns. They want people to be free to pray on school grounds. But I can’t have control of my own body? That’s not freedom.”

Sprague wasn’t alone in her feelings or in protest.

Dressed as Lady Justice, Teresa Green raised a banner reading “We won’t go back!” to fight for the rights of her daughters, calling Friday’s decision “a travesty.”

“It’s over half a century, and now we’re back to square one. My daughters shouldn’t have to worry about their health care. Politicians should stay out of it. They’re not doctors. It just tears my heart apart. What’s next? Are they going to control whether my daughters have contraceptives? I worry about that for the future.”

She added, “What made it happen, right now, that it’s so important that these women can’t have abortions? They treat us like criminals.”

Jen Sims, one of many young adults at the protest, was joined by friends. She mentioned a fear of what the court’s decision will mean for the future.

“I am extremely disappointed,” Sims said. “I think this is just going to be a slow descent into worse things. I think it will take away all of the LGBTQ rights. I think it will ruin access to contraceptives, potentially cause more racism in the world. It’s just going to cause many things. Women’s rights is just the beginning.”

In his concurring opinion with the majority, Justice Clarence Thomas said the justices “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” referring to cases that further established due process, privacy and equal protection rights that legalized same-sex relationships, same-sex marriage and access to contraceptives.

Sims said she does not intend to be idle.

“I will fight as much as I can,” she said. “Maybe not physically, but if it means standing out here in 96 degree weather, on a very windy day, that’s what I will do.”

She added, “I will be a voice for those who can’t be heard.”

Lynn Zeleski of Hastings organized a pro-choice protest at Adams County Courthouse Friday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade that morning. Zeleski, joining Wednesday’s protest, shared how an abortion saved her life.

In 1982, at 20 weeks pregnant, Zeleski had a molar pregnancy and a triploid fetus, which was nonviable and threatened her life. Finding help with the termination was a challenge, though, as most hospitals were under the banner of a religious organization.

“They had a policy, because it was illegal for them to flat out ban abortions, that you can only have one to save the life of a mother, you have to have two specialists, and the head of all the medical staff at the time, who was a dentist,” she said.

The specialists agreed, and she had the support of her husband, but the dentist was unwilling to sign, because he knew too little about gynecology.

“My husband talked to him for several days and finally convinced him,” she said.

The situation outraged Zeleski and, though she was already pro-choice, she has been an activist ever since.

“I don’t want other women to have to die because biology does not always work out well,” she said. “How do you plead for your life and have it turn on deaf ears? Because they just don’t hear women. If you’re pregnant, they don’t hear you at all. My husband would repeat verbatim what I said. Then they could hear it!”

Zeleski is not the only woman whose life has been saved by an abortion.

Virginia Fahnestock, who served as a U.S. Army computer specialist for 12 years, starting in 1985, had an ectopic pregnancy 30 years ago. An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. An ectopic pregnancy most often occurs in a fallopian tube, which carries eggs from the ovaries to the uterus. The condition leaves the fetus unviable and threatens the life of the mother. according to the clinic.

“They’re not making those exceptions now. They’re just saying, ‘It’s God’s will!” she said of fears that abortion bans in some states would not make an exception for an ectopic pregnancy. “They want me to be less of a person. I don’t feel like I’m equal at this point. I fought a lot of fights. I joined the Army when they didn’t know what to do with us. Now, after 50 years, we’re going back.”

Sen. Adrian Smith issued a statement Friday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe V. Wade.

It reads, in part, “Life is a miracle that begins at conception. While today’s decision is a win for the pro-life movement, our work does not end here. We must ensure states, which are now rightfully tasked with authority over abortion, have the resources needed to restore a culture that respects and values life by supporting at-risk mothers, fathers and children.”

The Nebraska Legislature is expected to hold a special session to discuss an abortion law. A pair of bills failed to pass during the regular session.

What is required now, said Sprague, is for women to make their voices heard by their elected officials and to vote.

“If they aren’t going to vote for us and take care of us, vote them out,” she said, “just as Willie Nelson says.”

