Women’s breakaway roping is in its inaugural year at the Hastings Rodeo

When PRCA rodeos add the breakaway roping to their events, that’s a win for cowgirls, Coleman said.

“It used to be just barrel racing,” she said. “Now women can showcase their talent and skills in a second event.”

Cindy Hinrichs, whose husband Scott is rodeo chairman, helped organize the prize money for the breakaway roping. The prize money, added to the payout for each event, will be the same for the breakaway ropers as for the other events ($4,100).

Cindy always enjoyed watching the breakaway roping each year during the Nebraska High School Rodeo, also held in Hastings at the fairgrounds, and admired it and the cowgirls who excel at it.

When the opportunity came up for the rodeo to add the event, she was ready to help.

She said it’s a no-brainer for a Nebraska rodeo to host the breakaway roping event.

“This is the beef state,” she said. “Many of these girls grew up roping calves and branding, like their brothers, and all they can do (at a pro rodeo) is barrel race. Yet they can rope as well as any of the guys around. This is a way they can be paid (to win) and have the chance to go to the National Finals Rodeo” (pro rodeo’s world championship).