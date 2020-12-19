Women’s group celebrates season of giving

When Nancy Meier came across an idea called reverse Advent calendar, she sent a text to her friends saying, “What do you think, girls? Do you think we can do this?”
Every single one of them liked the idea, which is why 26 boxes of food were delivered Friday morning to people who could use them.
Meier and her friends belong to the Oz group, which believes in empowering women. They also have a lot of fun.
“I call it Girls Night Out,” said VirJeanne Baker.
With a reverse Advent calendar, people buy a different food item each day, beginning on Dec. 1. When all of the items are collected, they’re donated to people in need.
Six women, outfitted in Santa hats, assembled at Baker’s home Friday to finish off the project.
Most of the boxes contained more than 24 items of nonperishable food.
The ladies weren’t stingy.
The list called for peanut butter, but they didn’t stop there.
“You can’t have peanut butter without jelly,” Meier said.
They also provided a partner for a cake mix as well.
“You can’t have a cake without frosting,” Baker said.
Called on to buy canned fruit, some added Jell-O, into which the fruit could be mixed.
Some of the women added Christmas towels to their boxes. Each box also contained $10 in gift cards for people to buy perishable items, such as meat and milk.
The women wrapped each box with Christmas paper, adding a bow to many of them.
They set off in three vehicles to deliver the boxes to Blessed Sacrament Church, the Crisis Center and five needy families. One box also was dropped off at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Some of the women provided three boxes each.
They bought the items themselves. Meier challenged her family members to take part. Her family contributed six boxes.
The project, she said, is a good way to celebrate Christmas.
This is a sad time because so many people have lost their jobs this year, Jeanne Williams said. She pointed out that similar charitable efforts have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus.
The women feel fortunate and wanted to experience the joy of sharing.
Meier cited a quote from Mother Teresa, who said, “It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving.”
Rather than buying one item each day, the women bought a good number of the items at one time.
Not only did the women bring holiday cheer to the occasion, but they also brought plenty of holiday bling.
Some people call Meier “fancy Nancy.” But she wasn’t the only one decked out in festive holiday garb Friday morning.
When we’re not in a pandemic, the group meets monthly at someone’s home or at a restaurant.
The women might do the Christmas box project on an annual basis.
Other members of the group are Angie Knight, Linda Granger, Angie Lau, Diane Cooper and Arlene Kelly.
After doing their good work, the women adjourned to Riverside Golf Club, where they would enjoy lunch and each other’s company.
