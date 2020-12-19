Women’s group celebrates season of giving

Called on to buy canned fruit, some added Jell-O, into which the fruit could be mixed.

Some of the women added Christmas towels to their boxes. Each box also contained $10 in gift cards for people to buy perishable items, such as meat and milk.

The women wrapped each box with Christmas paper, adding a bow to many of them.

They set off in three vehicles to deliver the boxes to Blessed Sacrament Church, the Crisis Center and five needy families. One box also was dropped off at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Some of the women provided three boxes each.

They bought the items themselves. Meier challenged her family members to take part. Her family contributed six boxes.

The project, she said, is a good way to celebrate Christmas.

This is a sad time because so many people have lost their jobs this year, Jeanne Williams said. She pointed out that similar charitable efforts have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus.

The women feel fortunate and wanted to experience the joy of sharing.

Meier cited a quote from Mother Teresa, who said, “It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving.”