Women's clothing boutique opens at Conestoga Mall

Brittany's, a locally owned clothing boutique, has opened in the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island.

"We offer the latest in women’s fashion for all ages and carry small to 3XL," says a news release.

Brittany's is on the south side of the mall, in the former CJ Banks location. The store opened Dec. 3.

Brittany's hosted a food and whiskey tasting event on Friday. The store partnered with Lazy RW Distillery of Moorefield, which makes its products with Nebraska corn.

Brittany's is owned by Brittany and Aaron Adams., who are natives of the Tri-Cities.

They moved the store to Grand Island from the Platte River Mall in North Platte, where they had operated since September of 2017.

"We lived in North Platte for 11 years, and after the company (Vanity) that Brittany worked for closed all their stores, it was time to make a big decision," says the news release. "Brittany, encouraged by Aaron and many former customers, decided to open her own store."

Brittany's designs all of Lazy RW Distillery's merchandise and sell it at its store and online. "The whiskey ... is available at many major retailers, including Hy-Vee, Wine Beer and Spirits, and Pump & Pantry just to name a few.

"We are dedicated to serving our community and partnering with other local businesses," the release says. "We believe that they are the foundation of a great, thriving community. Without the community's support, none of that would be possible."

The store's phone number is 308-675-0660.