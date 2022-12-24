 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Grand Island Independent is partnering with Tom Dinsdale Automotive who is sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Women's clothing boutique opens at Conestoga Mall

  • 0

Here are a few ways to save money while drying laundry at home.

 Brittany's, a locally owned clothing boutique, has opened in the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island.

 "We offer the latest in women’s fashion for all ages and carry small to 3XL," says a news release.

 Brittany's is on the south side of the mall, in the former CJ Banks location. The store opened Dec. 3.

 Brittany's hosted a food and whiskey tasting event on Friday. The store partnered with Lazy RW Distillery of Moorefield, which makes its products with Nebraska corn.

  Brittany's is owned by Brittany and Aaron Adams., who are natives of the Tri-Cities.

  They moved the store to Grand Island from the Platte River Mall in North Platte, where they had operated since September of 2017.

 "We lived in North Platte for 11 years, and after the company (Vanity) that Brittany worked for closed all their stores, it was time to make a big decision," says the news release. "Brittany, encouraged by Aaron and many former customers, decided to open her own store."

People are also reading…

  Brittany's designs all of Lazy RW Distillery's merchandise and sell it at its store and online. "The whiskey ... is available at many major retailers, including Hy-Vee, Wine Beer and Spirits, and Pump & Pantry just to name a few.

   "We are dedicated to serving our community and partnering with other local businesses," the release says. "We believe that they are the foundation of a great, thriving community. Without the community's support, none of that would be possible." 

The store's phone number is 308-675-0660.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Arctic blast upends travel, disrupts power in US, Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts