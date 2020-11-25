Wood River 19-year-old indicted on drug, weapons charges by federal grand jury

A 19-year-old Wood River man was one of 16 defendants charged in indictments Monday from a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska.

Ernesto Guerrero Zarraga, 19, of Wood River is charged in a five-count indictment.

— Count I charges the defendant with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine on May 1, 2019. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 40 years’ imprisonment, $5,000,000 fine, a four-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

— Count II charges Zarraga with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine on Aug. 22 of this year. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 20 years’ imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

— Count III charges Zarraga with being a felon in possession of a firearm during drug trafficking crime on or about Aug. 22. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.