Wood River after school program provides fun while learning

Huddled intensely in one corner was the coding club, working on a robot. Kids did activities outside, braving the gusty wind for sports club. Lego club had participants building with a goal in mind with the iconic bricks.

There were older Wood River students on-hand, too, helping with the clubs. Shearer said the paid positions are important for many reasons. “Our high school staff is also really connected with our students. They have made such good relationships with these kids. They will come in and they’re excited to see them and then our students have really good role models to look up to. All of our students have some sort of connection where they say, Well, I saw Mr. Anthony in the choir the other day or I saw Miss Melissa working at another place or I saw her doing the Wood River Express.”