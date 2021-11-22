Wood River after school program provides fun while learning

WOOD RIVER — Stephanie Shearer is no stranger to academia.
Once an English teacher at Central City High School, she is currently working on her master’s degree in hopes of getting her doctorate, as well as working with Wood River Rural Schools’ high-ability learners. In the meantime, she’s orchestrating enrichment activities for a crowd of 61 kids at Wood River Rural Schools.
“I was looking for something different,” Shearer said of her position. “The afterschool program was really interesting to me. It was just a completely different world for me, and something that was exciting and new.”
Wood River Community School’s program is funded by a competitive grant through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant program. The Nebraska Department of Education administers the federally-funded program to establish and support quality and effective learning opportunities outside of the regular school day (afterschool, summer and days when school is not in session).
The program isn't new to Wood River Rural Schools, as Shearer applied to become Afterschool Program Director after her predecessor retired.
Participants in grades kindergarten through fifth have the opportunity to gather at a safe place — in this case, Wood River Community Schools — to learn, socialize and have fun.
“We try to do learning activities where the students don’t necessarily feel like they’re learning. We love it when we get comments like, hey, we did science today. You didn’t say it was going be science. But now I like science. They’ve opened up a new interest.”
A similar program was offered in Wood River through part of the summer, Shearer said. In both instances, grant requirements are that an academic piece must be included. In this inception’s case, homework help is provided.
“If a student needs manipulatives to do their homework that will help them along, we offer all of those things, too. Pretty much outside of that, it’s free for me to explore different things and try different things.”
Academics are slipped into other activities as well. The lunchroom was bustling with activity Wednesday afternoon, as Shearer pointed out the different stations children could get in on. “Drawing Club is drawing Chip today from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ one of the Disney animation videos from YouTube,” Shearer said of one group paying rapt attention to drawing instructions projected on a screen, further guided by a high school assistant.
“We do lots of different activities with the kids. The point of it is to provide them with extended learning opportunities, a chance to do their homework, club activities and to build those interests for them — and to give them some outdoor games and excitement and run off energy.”
There is also a Lego club, coding club and sports club.
Huddled intensely in one corner was the coding club, working on a robot. Kids did activities outside, braving the gusty wind for sports club. Lego club had participants building with a goal in mind with the iconic bricks.
There were older Wood River students on-hand, too, helping with the clubs. Shearer said the paid positions are important for many reasons. “Our high school staff is also really connected with our students. They have made such good relationships with these kids. They will come in and they’re excited to see them and then our students have really good role models to look up to. All of our students have some sort of connection where they say, Well, I saw Mr. Anthony in the choir the other day or I saw Miss Melissa working at another place or I saw her doing the Wood River Express.”
Katy Robins is one of the adult helpers at Wood River’s afterschool program. She said having high school students there benefits both age groups. “I think that the kids enjoy the high schoolers being here because they get to learn a lot from them — and the high schoolers get to learn a lot from the kids, like being responsible and helping them out. Instead of the high schoolers going off and doing fun things after school, they come here to help the kids and I think that’s really cool. They get to come over and spend some of their time with these kids and help them learn and create and evolve into little humans.”
The high school helpers are also active participants in planning the programming. “Most of what we plan for our club activities is actually planned by our high school staff,” Shearer said. “
Shearer said her adult help is essential — and overworked. The program — like many K-12 education endeavors — is having trouble finding hires to assist with the afterschool program. Because it is a continuing grant, Shearer has plenty of paperwork to handle in addition to “classroom” duties, which would keep her busy even without an employee shortage.
“We are desperately looking for adult staff. That has been our area of desperate need,” Shearer lamented, as her adult and high school helpers wrangled enthusiastic thinkers and doers.
Robins was quick to give Shearer credit for her efforts, too. “We all (collaborate) together, but Stephanie definitely is the brains of the operation. She runs the roost. We kind of just go with the flow and make sure that they’re all having fun and learning.”
Shearer is having fun, too, she said. “This is a huge switch for me, but I was just looking for something fun to do. It was a completely different world for me, and something that was exciting and new. Sometimes you get into the mundane every day. I had taught English for five years, and I was getting my master’s in English and then getting my PhD in English. I was just a little inundated with paper writing and paper grading and I needed a little bit of a change.”
Still, in some ways it turns out high school English students and elementary school students aren’t all that different, Shearer observed. “I like to say that seniors revert back to kindergarten. You have to reteach everything.” Still there are differences, though not exclusive of one another, Shearer said. “Instead of teaching literary analysis, I’m starting at the beginning and we’re helping kids learn to read. We’re talking about, why do you think this happened in the book and focusing on comprehension versus focusing on the analysis. Those are vital steps to learning how to read and I knew as an English teacher that if those steps aren’t taken, then we have issues when we get to the analysis part.”
The bigger picture is what makes Shearer enjoy her job most, she said. “It’s fantastic to work with kids, because you’re influencing people who are going to be your nurses and your teachers and your firemen and police officers and all of the people who work in our communities.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.