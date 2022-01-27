Wood River ag producers win TAPS program awards

LINCOLN — A group of Wood River ag producers was among the winners at the Testing Ag Performance Solutions awards ceremony Jan. 15 in Lincoln.

The TAPS program was created by University of Nebraska educators and specialists as an innovative way of connecting producers to industry professionals and offering a way of testing out new, advancing technologies through farm management competitions facilitated in North Platte at the West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center.

Awards are given in each competition for greatest grain yield, highest input use efficiency, and most profitable. These designations come with a cash prize.

Sixteen teams took part in the third year of the SDI corn competition. Award winners included: Lorn Dizmang of Dizmang Ag in Moorefield, tied with Matt Furlong of Bertrand and Bryant Knoerzer of Elwood for the Greatest Yield award; Furlong and Knoerzer took home the Highest Input Use Efficiency accolade; and the Rattlesnake Boys from Wood River won the top award for Most Profitable. The Rattlesnake Boys team consisted of Kevin an Amy Harsch, Jay Johnson, and Jeremy Gewecke.

