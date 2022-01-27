Wood River ag producers win TAPS program awards

LINCOLN — A group of Wood River ag producers was among the winners at the Testing Ag Performance Solutions awards ceremony Jan. 15 in Lincoln.
The TAPS program was created by University of Nebraska educators and specialists as an innovative way of connecting producers to industry professionals and offering a way of testing out new, advancing technologies through farm management competitions facilitated in North Platte at the West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center.
Awards are given in each competition for greatest grain yield, highest input use efficiency, and most profitable. These designations come with a cash prize.
Sixteen teams took part in the third year of the SDI corn competition. Award winners included: Lorn Dizmang of Dizmang Ag in Moorefield, tied with Matt Furlong of Bertrand and Bryant Knoerzer of Elwood for the Greatest Yield award; Furlong and Knoerzer took home the Highest Input Use Efficiency accolade; and the Rattlesnake Boys from Wood River won the top award for Most Profitable. The Rattlesnake Boys team consisted of Kevin an Amy Harsch, Jay Johnson, and Jeremy Gewecke.
The sorghum contest, in its fourth year, included both a dryland and irrigated portion, and 16 teams took part. Tom Carpenter of Bartley won the Greatest Yield Award; the Highest Input Use Efficiency and Most Profitable awards were both won by Chad Dane of Clay Center.
The fifth year of the sprinkler corn competition had 32 teams participate. The Greatest Yield award was a tie between Luke Olson of McCook and Joshua Becker and Steve Hunt from Beaver City.
The Norton FFA team from Norton, Kan., led by Instructor Caroline Howsden, earned the Highest Input Use Efficiency award. The Waters R Us team from Lincoln won the top award for Most Profitable. The team was made up of Nebraska Department of Natural Resources employees Alexa Davis, Kent Zimmerman and Elizabeth Esseks.
Curtis Scheele of Holdrege was named the Outstanding TAPS Advocate, which honors an organization, perso, or business that went above and beyond in supporting the UNL-TAPS program.
The 2022 TAPS competitions are already in planning. Anyone interested in the program can email Krystle Rhoades, TAPS Program Manager, at taps@unl.edu.