The man who died in Monday's ethanol plant explosion in Wood River was Jody Norgaard, a 49-year-old Grand Island man.

A liquid holding tank was involved in the explosion at the Green Plains plant.

Wood River Fire & Rescue responded to the explosion at about 2:40 p.m. No fire was present upon the department's arrival, according to news release from the State Fire Marshal Agency.

The release said that another employee was being treated at an Omaha hospital and was in critical condition. On Thursday, Chief Investigator Adam Matzner of the State Fire Marshal Agency declined to give that employee's name.

Work was being done on the liquid holding tank at the time of the explosion, which was considered accidental.

Three other individuals, who were on-site contractors, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and were released after treatment.

The Wood River plant is one of 11 biorefineries owned by Omaha-based Green Plains.

Norgaard's funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Third City Christian Church in Grand Island.