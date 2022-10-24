Wood River gets funding for new senior center

Wood River is getting a new senior center.

The City of Wood River has received a $433,000 community development block grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, via the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

The city will use the former Good Samaritan Center building for the new senior center.

The center was flooded in March 2019 and its seniors were relocated to Hastings.

In 2020, the facility was partially remodeled for the Stick Creek Kids child development center, which opened in 2021.

A needs assessment completed by the city in 2022 "showed a desire to use the vacant portion of the building as a senior center," according to an NDED release.

In addition to Stick Creek Kids and the new senior center, the facility is also planned to host a food bank and the library.

Preliminary plans for the remodeling are completed, Wood River Mayor Greg Cramer told The Independent.

"Two and a half years ago we decided to use part of the facility for our child care center, which is about 12,500 square feet," said Cramer. "On the south half of the building we had plans to move the library, food bank and senior center there, which is about 12,000 square feet."

Receiving the CDBG funds is a success for Wood River, said Cramer.

"We received $350,000 for the child care project, and now receiving this one, for a small town it's a good success story," he said.

Since opening in 2021, the child care center's success has exceeded expectations.

"We thought, if we have 40 or 50 kids the first year that'll be great. Well, six months into it we had 70," said Cramer. "We actually applied to have 120 this spring, so we've been running 120 in the summer and 80-plus in the wintertime, during the school season."

He added, "We have a waiting list for all ages."

Stick Creek Kids attracts people from Grand Island and Kearney, said Cramer.

"It's people who travel, people from up north who work in Grand Island. They drop their kids off," he said. "It's turned out pretty good."

Having been awarded the CDBG funds, the City of Wood River will advertise for an architect to draw up plans for the project, with the hope of having those completed by January or February for a spring bid.

The project aims to be completed by winter 2023, said Cramer.

"It shouldn't be too bad of a project," he said. "It's basically just gutting a portion of the building and doing concrete work. It would be nice to be in there by late fall or Christmas next year, if not sooner."

Remodeling for the new senior center is expected to cost roughly $630,000.

The entire project (senior center, food bank and library) is expected to cost $2.3 million.