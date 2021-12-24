Wood River holiday event 'Breaking Barriers,' celebrating cultures

Wood River High School was filled with the sights, sounds and smells of different Christmas traditions Wednesday night at the Breaking Barriers Holiday Traditions Celebration.
Blanca Rodriguez, who spearheaded the event, discussed Mexican Christmas traditions to attendees. Three Wood River Rural School students dressed as the Three Wise Men to help illustrate part of those traditions.
“We know we don’t share all the traditions, and want to learn about different traditions, either from different cultures, or just different family traditions that you share,” Rodriguez explained. “That’s what we’re here for – just to share our traditions.”
Rodriguez, who is the school’s interpreter and administrative assistant, was joined by other Wood River Rural School staff members to talk about their families’ traditions.
Wood River Elementary School teacher Kim Canfield was one of the presenters.
“It’s a time to celebrate all the different traditions that we all do, and just to learn from each other and celebrate all the things we have in common and celebrate all of the different things together,” Canfield said.
She said she tried to highlight things anyone could enjoy in Wood River.
“Sometimes when you’re new to town you’re not comfortable. You don’t know everything in a town, so I tried to focus more on local traditions.” That includes Wood River’s community staple the Wood River Express and different Christmas programs.
Wood River High School student Brenda Rodriguez helped with the event. She said it’s important for residents in the community to get to know one another.
“We’re just getting people together that aren’t usually together. A lot of people don’t show up to the same events and this is just kind of an event for everyone.”
The community celebration was truly community-led, said Wood River Rural School Superintendent Terry Zessin.
“We had Latino advisory meetings here at school to address concerns by Latino families and students. It talked about racism, culture, and how can we get everyone to feel welcome and together. We started a number of things. One was Breaking Barriers where we had everyone come together and the Mexican community taught us how to make pozole soup. We made it and we ate it together. It was a really great time.”
That was two years ago. This year, following a year off from COVID, the event came back better than ever.
A few banquet tables worth of food from many cultures was on the menu, which included homemade eggnog and a figgy pudding lighting demonstration. Made-from-scratch Mexican food was part of the offerings as well.
Of course, Santa was on-hand to hear the Christmas wishes of attendees young and not-as-young. There was also a gingerbread house-making station and a coloring area. In the gym, kids could swing at a pinata, but done the traditional way: each turn lasted as long as a verse of a particular Mexican folk song.
Zessin said diversity is important, but so is sharing cultural similarities.
“There’s differences among us, whether it’s skin color, and language, but we have a lot of similar things. We have Christmas traditions. And so that is similar. We have we all have a love of food. What better thing to bring us together, share some of our traditions and learn that, hey, maybe there aren’t so many different things about us. We want to enjoy, get to know each other, celebrate our differences, but celebrate the similarities.”
Rodriguez said it’s about bringing people together.
“We’re just coming together. We’re figuring out ways to come together and be one community.”
