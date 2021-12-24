Wood River holiday event 'Breaking Barriers,' celebrating cultures

“Sometimes when you’re new to town you’re not comfortable. You don’t know everything in a town, so I tried to focus more on local traditions.” That includes Wood River’s community staple the Wood River Express and different Christmas programs.

Wood River High School student Brenda Rodriguez helped with the event. She said it’s important for residents in the community to get to know one another.

“We’re just getting people together that aren’t usually together. A lot of people don’t show up to the same events and this is just kind of an event for everyone.”

The community celebration was truly community-led, said Wood River Rural School Superintendent Terry Zessin.

“We had Latino advisory meetings here at school to address concerns by Latino families and students. It talked about racism, culture, and how can we get everyone to feel welcome and together. We started a number of things. One was Breaking Barriers where we had everyone come together and the Mexican community taught us how to make pozole soup. We made it and we ate it together. It was a really great time.”

That was two years ago. This year, following a year off from COVID, the event came back better than ever.