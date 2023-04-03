A 44-year-old Wood River man died following a two-vehicle accident Friday night at Highway 30 and West Stolley Park Road.

Gary Salpas was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance to CHI St. Francis Medical Center.

Grand Island police responded to the accident at 9:14 p.m.

Salpas was the driver of a white 2003 Dodge Ram pickup, which collided with a silver 2016 Chevy Traverse.

The 49-year-old Grand Island female driver of the Traverse and her 15-year-old daughter were both transported to St. Francis emergency room with serious injuries. The 15 year old passenger was extracted from the vehicle by the Grand Island Fire Department.

This incident is still under investigation, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.