Wood River man dies in motorcycle accident

Fifty-one-year-old Kent Redwine of Wood River died after an accident northeast of Wood River.

According to a media release from the Hall County Sheriff’s office, 9:48 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to an injury-accident report in the area of Highway 30 and Burwick Road.

A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Grace Williamson, 22, of Grand Island, was eastbound on Highway 30. While passing another vehicle, the Altima struck a westbound 2021 Indian Challenger motorcycle, driven Redwine.

Redwine was transported by Wood River Fire Department to CHI St. Francis Medical Center where he died.

Three passengers were in Williamson’s vehicles, including two minors. They were taken to Grand Island Regional Medical Center via private vehicle and treated for minor injuries.

Williamson was cited by deputies for careless driving.

The accident was investigated by Hall County sheriff’s deputies.