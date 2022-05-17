Wood River man dies in two-vehicle motorcycle accident

Fifty-one-year-old Kent Redwine of Wood River died Monday night following a two-vehicle crash near Wood River.

At 9:48 p.m. Monday Hall County Sheriff deputies responded to the crash near Highway 30 and Burwick Road east of Wood River. A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Grace Williamson, 22, of Grand Island, was traveling east on Highway 30. As she passed another vehicle a sheriff’s office news release said the Altima collided with a 2021 Indian Challenger motorcycle traveling west on Highway 30, driven by Redwine.

Redwine was transported by the Wood River Volunteer Fire Department to CHI St. Francis Medical Center where he died.

Three passengers were in Williamson’s vehicles, including two minors. They were taken to Grand Island Regional Medical Center by private vehicle and treated for minor injuries, the release indicated.

Williamson was cited for careless driving.

The accident was investigated by Hall County Sheriff’s deputies.