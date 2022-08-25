Wood River man dies in Wednesday two-car accident

The accident occurred just before 11:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead in a Grand Island hospital at about 1:30 p.m.

Ogden was driving a Toyota Tacoma on Claude Road. "He stopped at the stop sign and then pulled out in the intersection," said Grand Island Police Officer Eric Olson.

The driver of a black Chrysler 300 was heading west on Highway 30. His passenger was a little boy who was almost 2. The boy, riding in a car seat in the back seat, was "just completely fine," Olson said. The driver "got banged up with the air bags a little bit," he said. He was not transported.