Wood River man traps one of 78 river otters during Nebraska's first trapping season

The otter Jack caught Nov. 2 was an 18-pound male that was almost four feet long. He trapped the animal on the Platte River, five or six miles from Wood River.

The pelt is now at a tannery in Iowa. Jack will give it to his son, who lives in Omaha.

Otters are “probably closely related to the mink, except they’re a lot bigger,” Jack said.

If you find a big male otter in your trap, it’s hard to turn one loose without some help, he said.

“They’re just so fast and quick,” he said, adding that they also can be vicious.

Otters don’t mind traveling. An otter near Wood River might swim to Central City or the Lexington area, Jack said

During the years, Jack has seen otters killed illegally. Some people who have sandpits on their property shoot otters to keep them from killing fish.

The pelt price for otters “is very low this year compared to past years,” Wilson said.

So during this first trapping season, money probably wasn’t “the driving factor for the majority of the trappers,” he said.