Wood River native is homecoming royalty finalist at UNK

KEARNEY - Jazmin Matias-Trejo of Wood River is one of eight finalists for homecoming royalty at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The finalists were announced Monday during a pep rally.

Matias-Trejo is a senior majoring in family science with a minor in criminal justice. She is involved in the Thompson Scholars Learning Community, UNK Dreamers, Nebraska Cultural Unity Conference and Alpha Phi Sigma, Mortar Board and Order of Omega honor societies. She’s a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, serving as director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and a resident assistant for Mantor Hall. Matias-Trejo was a new student enrollment leader the past two summers.

The other queen candidates are Grace Koubek of Maywood, Holly Rockenbach of York and Emily Saadi of Kearney. King candidates are Nate Grimm of Fremont, D.J. Hardwick of Benkelman, Kobe Lo of Lexington and Landon Seibert of Kearney.

UNK’s homecoming king and queen will be crowned Thursday following the lip-sync competition, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Health and Sports Center. They will also be recognized during the homecoming parade at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney and the home football game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

Homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting, with the final round occurring this week.