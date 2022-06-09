Wood River Presbyterian celebrates 150th anniversary

WOOD RIVER — After last Sunday’s service at Wood River Presbyterian Church, members of the congregation headed out into the neighborhood, inviting people to the church’s upcoming 150th anniversary.

The church members handed out welcome and invitation bags, telling them about the two Sundays the church will celebrate its birthday.

The first will be this Sunday. A covered dish meal will be enjoyed after the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

The main event will be Sunday, June 26. The 10:30 a.m. worship service will be held on the lawn. After that, Tom Schroeder and Co. will perform music at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., firefighters, emergency medical personnel and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will be honored.

The June 26 celebration will include games for young people and food trucks. A fire truck and patrol car will be on hand for kids to inspect.

The welcome bags contained an invitation to the two events. The back of the flier had color pictures of the church, along with the words, “With the Grace of God, the First Presbyterian Church has been blessed to serve Wood River and surrounding communities with the word for 150 years.”

The bag also included a coupon for the June 26 food trucks, and some candy.

“Everybody likes chocolate, so we put a little chocolate in there — just to let people know that we’re still here, alive and well and kicking and we would like to invite them to be a part of us,” said Brad Jepsen, the church’s lay pastor.

The First Presbyterian Church of Wood River was organized on Jan. 22, 1872.

The congregation has been in its current building since 1893. The main portion of the sanctuary dates back to that construction.

The church is at 202 E. 12th St. To build the house of worship, church leaders purchased six city lots from the railroad for $50. Three of the lots were sold five years later to a private party.

Some families have attended the church for generations. Randy Dubbs’ great-grandfather, James Allan, was part of the group that founded First Presbyterian. A new batch of kids represents the family’s fifth generation at the church.

First Presbyterian Church members are “very thankful that the Lord has given us 150 years,” most of it in its current location, Jepsen said.

Not a lot of churches can lay claim to being around for a century and a half, he said.

“We give God all the glory and praise for that we are still here and still ministering in his name, spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ that changes lives,” Jepsen said.

Church members aren’t just thinking about the celebration this month. They’re hoping the people they invite will stick around longer than that.

In extending the invitation, church members want Wood River residents “to know they are welcome here,” Jepsen said.

Jepsen, who has led the church for 16 years, farms near Shelton.

Church member Mitchell Price says Jepsen is one of the best pastors he’s known. “I love his sermons,” Price said.

The church has about 62 members.

“Our average attendance varies, just like any other church,” Jepsen said.

The Sunday morning attendance is 25 to 35, he said.

“The Lord has blessed us with adequate finances. It’s all up to code,” Jepsen said. The church has “all been redone electrically” and the furnaces are four or five years old at most. The building has “been kept in very good shape.”

But a church isn’t about the facilities. “The church is about the people,” he said. “The people are what make up the congregation. They’re the people who God by his holy spirit inhabits, in the hearts of the believers.”

A church is a living organization — “a living part of a living God,” Jepsen said. “We’re involved in something much greater than ourselves.”

A business is an earthly organization, he said. Like a bank, the church maintains “an earthy storefront, so to speak.”

But, “We are part of an eternal kingdom. We are part of God’s kingdom,” Jepsen said.

It’s sometimes hard for human beings to keep the separation “right in our minds, but we are a part of something much larger than ourselves. And it’s only by God’s grace that we are allowed to be a part of that.”

According to a church history, over the past century and a half, the number of church members has “risen and fallen, but no matter the size, the congregation continues to meet to hear and share the praises of our Lord and Savior, and for almost 120 years a framed church with a tall steeple and beautiful stained-glass windows has stood on the same corner welcoming those who want to hear about God.”

