Wood River Road repair problems continue

Wood River Road will be resurfaced or Hall County will pull the contractor’s performance bond, county commissioners pledged Tuesday.
A resurfacing contract with JIL Asphalt Paving Co. of Grand Island was approved by the county in late 2018, and work was expected to be completed in late 2019.
Segments of the road, west of Wood River Rural High School and Highway 11, though, remain marred by bumps that affect travel.
“They experienced numerous smoothness problems through October and into November on that project, trying to get that road paved and paved smooth,” County Engineer Steven Riehle said.
Hall County has done an additional 100 hours of work beyond what would be spent on a typical resurfacing project, Riehle said.
County Commissioners approved using the performance bond with JIL to have work on Wood River Road finished.
“We have to get started on this, if it takes going after their bond to make Hall County whole,” Commissioner Gary Quandt said. “We paid for a brand-new road, and we don’t have a new road.”
JIL President Jerry Atkins told The Independent the project had delays, first due to the pandemic and then summer weather.
“We didn’t start doing anything until the first of June,” he said. “When I had a grinder set up, it got up and they (the county) said our machinery is going to put tire ruts in the road. It was too heavy and too hot to do it on asphalt this time of year.”
The contract for the county project was for $1 million and also included road work on Holling Road south of Alda and Hillside Drive in Cairo.
Work on those roads was completed and accepted by Hall County.
There are six segments of Wood River Road, each one-tenth of a mile long, that still have to be smoothed, Riehle said.
“If it was a state project, they would still require it to be ground to get those bumps out,” he said.
Any road that has imperfections over 100 inches per mile must be corrected.
“We follow a similar format that the State Department of Transportation uses,” Riehle said. “They require anything that is over 96 inches per mile to be ground. We increased ours to 100. Our road doesn’t have to be as smooth as an interstate, but we still want a smooth road.”
If the cost is too great to correct the bumps, the section of road could be completely rebuilt, Riehle told The Independent.
The smoothness of a road is checked using a profilograph, which is usually mounted on the back of a pickup.
Atkins said JIL continues to work with Hall County to locate the bumps on Wood River Road.
“We were on Wood River Road last Friday with our bump locator, and couldn’t find them,” he said. “We’ve scheduled another profilograph for next week, and hopefully we’ll have the same company do the grinding on the bumps.”
Some work already has taken place on the 3-mile section of road, once in December 2018 and again in summer 2019.
“The county board approved in November 2019 hiring a company to run a report again on that road,” Riehle told commissioners.
JIL has been working to further address these problems for the last few weeks.
“They were out there running Wood River Road with a 10-foot rolling straight edge, looking for bumps and they were able to find only one or two little bumps,” Riehle noted.
Bumps have to be marked before any grinding can take place.
“JIL has an agreement with the company to do the work. They’re poised and ready to do the grinding. They just needed to find the bumps, and they weren’t finding them,” Riehle said. “You can definitely feel the bumps when you’re driving.”
Riehle recommended that additional grinding be done, adding that a deadline should be set for its completion.
“It’s not an expense the county should have. That should be with the contractor,” he said. “The road should be ground in those spots where there’s a bump, or there should be penalties. It’s not a road to be proud of.”
Atkins said he hopes JIL may appear before Hall County commissioners at their Dec. 22 meeting.
