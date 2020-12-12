Wood River Road repair problems continue

The contract for the county project was for $1 million and also included road work on Holling Road south of Alda and Hillside Drive in Cairo.

Work on those roads was completed and accepted by Hall County.

There are six segments of Wood River Road, each one-tenth of a mile long, that still have to be smoothed, Riehle said.

“If it was a state project, they would still require it to be ground to get those bumps out,” he said.

Any road that has imperfections over 100 inches per mile must be corrected.

“We follow a similar format that the State Department of Transportation uses,” Riehle said. “They require anything that is over 96 inches per mile to be ground. We increased ours to 100. Our road doesn’t have to be as smooth as an interstate, but we still want a smooth road.”

If the cost is too great to correct the bumps, the section of road could be completely rebuilt, Riehle told The Independent.

The smoothness of a road is checked using a profilograph, which is usually mounted on the back of a pickup.

Atkins said JIL continues to work with Hall County to locate the bumps on Wood River Road.