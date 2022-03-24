Wood River Schools Foundation formed to help fill gaps

Particularly in a smaller community, a town is only as good as its schools.

The Wood River Community Centennial Foundation recently announced an official partnership with Wood River Schools to form the Wood River Schools Foundation. The centennial foundation already has awarded more than $130,000 in grants toward Wood River’s school programs.

Included in those contributions is a grant for Wood River Elementary second- and third-graders to both attend the 2021 Nebraska State Fair. The trip was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, so the third grade class missed the trip as second-graders. The grant made it possible for those students not to miss the annual outing including spending time at Nebraska’s Largest Classroom at the Nebraska State Fair.

With a concentrated collaboration, the Wood River Schools Foundation will focus on the needs of Wood River Schools, particularly filling in where state and local government contributions fall short.

A statement from the organizations says, in part: “the goal is to create a path to encourage donations to maintain the tradition of “Eagle Excellence” by connecting past, present and future alumni and supporters for a strong, stimulating environment for all of our students.”

Funds may be applicable to extracurricular activities and classroom/student enrichment. A past award from the Wood River Community Centennial Foundation was for third through sixth grade Wood River Elementary School students’ youth sports entry fees (YMCA basketball, for example) and equipment costs.

Wood River Schools Foundation contributions can be mailed to:

Wood River Schools Foundation

P.O. Box 493

Wood River, NE 68883

Donors who wish to contribute toward a specific interest can note their request on the check’s memo line. Wood River Rural Schools and Wood River Community Centennial Foundation will post updates on their Facebook pages.

The Wood River Community Centennial Foundation was formed in 1984, and is a nonprofit corporation organized under the laws of the state of Nebraska with perpetual existence. It is qualified as a section 501(c)(3) charitable foundation entitling donors tax deductions for federal income and estate tax purposes.

Learn more about the Wood River Community Centennial Foundation, and ways to contribute, at https://wrcommunityfoundation.com/

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

