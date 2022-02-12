Wood River students discover inner leadership, brighten up the school

“I like watching the process,” Stroud said. “I’m looking forward to having it done.”

Doane said even though the project isn’t finished, it’s already making a difference at the elementary school. “It puts out more enthusiasm.”

Elementary school students also get to observe the high school students as examples. The two grade levels are in separate buildings. Klanecky said the art students’ presence has been a positive. “Everybody’s really excited to see the older kids and the older kids are excited to see the younger kids,” Klanecky said. “It’s so much fun to have those role models in our building. Yes, we have kids who go (to the high school) for sporting events or different things, but to actually see the big kids investing in our elementary school, it has been amazing.”

Parlin said she has enjoyed being around the elementary students. “Every time the kids walk by and they see us painting, there’s always questions. They asked what it is or what’s going on the walls and you can just tell it makes them happy to see. So that makes me happy.”