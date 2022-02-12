Wood River students discover inner leadership, brighten up the school

The writing is on the wall – literally – as Wood River Rural Schools work to find the leader in every student through its participation in the Leader in Me program.
The most obvious testament to the program, a nationwide effort based off Steven Covey’s best seller “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” are the colorful artwork and inspiring messages being painted in the elementary school’s hallways by Wood River 6-12 visual art teacher Jennifer Pietrzak’s painting students.
“We were asked by the elementary school here to brighten up the walls, so we’ve designed some different elements to go here and there throughout the school,” Pietrzak said. “They wanted some things throughout the school, we focused on the Seven Habits, so there will eventually be a tree (mural) with those.”
The multiphase project consists of six murals in phase one, followed by murals in the restroom area, cafeteria and murals for each elementary grade level, Pietrzak said.
“They work so well together,” Pietrzak said of her mural student-artists. “They decided who has what abilities and they tackle those, share and split a couple that are really good at blending colors, other ones that are really good at the straight lines or bumpy surface and others are just multitalented.”
Faith Parlin is one of Pietrzak’s art students. Parlin said she wants to eventually become a professional artist, but the mural project has something for everyone in the class.
“We’re all pitching in on different roles. (Pietrzak) has helped us go where we think we fit most and where we can give our best to the painting,” she said. “It’s giving us a lot of like leadership opportunities and it helps add color to elementary.”
Leader in Me helps students at Wood River Public Schools discover their own leadership gifts.
Wood River Elementary School Principal Kelly Klanecky explained: “(“Seven Habits”) basic tenets of everyone can be a leader, and everyone has genius is really tapping in on the strengths of the kids. One thing that we’re working on this year is getting kids more active in leadership roles. I have a crew that is the announcement team. They give the announcements every morning over the intercom and help me plan the assembly on Monday mornings,” Klanecky said. “We have a green team who looks at ways to brighten up or freshen up the space outside the building. There’s a library team that comes in and helps with checkout.”
Wood River Elementary School fifth grader Berkley Stroud is on the lunchroom and announcement teams. Stroud’s classmate Harper Doane is a member of the team who takes photos and does photography projects. Stroud and Doane said they are enjoying having the high school students in the building and watching the art progress.
“I like watching the process,” Stroud said. “I’m looking forward to having it done.”
Doane said even though the project isn’t finished, it’s already making a difference at the elementary school. “It puts out more enthusiasm.”
Elementary school students also get to observe the high school students as examples. The two grade levels are in separate buildings. Klanecky said the art students’ presence has been a positive. “Everybody’s really excited to see the older kids and the older kids are excited to see the younger kids,” Klanecky said. “It’s so much fun to have those role models in our building. Yes, we have kids who go (to the high school) for sporting events or different things, but to actually see the big kids investing in our elementary school, it has been amazing.”
Parlin said she has enjoyed being around the elementary students. “Every time the kids walk by and they see us painting, there’s always questions. They asked what it is or what’s going on the walls and you can just tell it makes them happy to see. So that makes me happy.”
Leader in Me has worked well so far, Klanecky said, but the school is just getting started. “We’re still early on in implementing Leader in Me, so we’ve got a long ways to go, but just those changes that we’ve seen in the last couple of years … it’s really been fun – especially seeing some of the positive messaging going up on the walls thanks to our high school friends.”
