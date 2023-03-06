WOOD RIVER — After each monthly meeting of the No No Nannies, the women go home tired from laughing.

The members, most of whom live in Wood River, have a great time at their monthly gatherings. And they have been doing so since May of 1972.

How much do the women like each other? The first 18 years of their existence, the No No Nannies took summers off. But they put a halt to the summer breaks because they missed each other. Now they meet 11 months a year.

Their meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Wood River Senior Center. They typically last until 9 or 10 p.m. In the past, they might adjourn at midnight, or even later.

But even after several hours together, the women don’t seem tired.

“If a belly laugh is worth walking a mile, we walk 10 miles a night,” says Karen Codner, one of the two original No No Nannies still with the group.

When the club first started, their meetings were held during the day.

“We had a lot of kids running around — twice as many kids as adults,” Nell Bohnart said.

Jeannie Codner said, “We’ve all been sitting here telling these kids no. Let’s be the No No Nannies.”

The group started as a Hall County Extension club.

But that didn’t last too long. The group was faced with being an Extension club or playing cards. With all the young kids around, they couldn’t play many cards.

The kids are grown, but the women still have a good time every month.

“We’re a fun group to have around,” says Jake Dubbs.

The other original No No Nanny still with the group is Marilyn Engelker. Two women joined shortly after the group was formed. Bohnart came aboard in November of 1972. Marlene Wagoner followed in February of 1973.

Other original No No Nannies included Renee Gloe, Pat Lemburg and Jeannie Codner.

All of the women look forward to the meetings.

In 1972, Engelker walked across the alley to tell Bohnart about a group they were forming.

Bohnart is very happy she was invited. It’s an upbeat group. “If you ever needed a friend, you can count on them,” she said.

Except for taking five years off when her kids were small, Bohnart has missed only a handful of meetings since she joined.

Last week’s meeting was the group’s annual soup supper.

In January, the women took their husbands to the Railside Highway Diner in Gibbon. In June or July, they go on a mystery trip.

Some of those mystery tours are great adventures. They laugh as they recall the trips.

Four or five times, they’ve had a spa day. In addition to body massages, manicures and pedicures, the women enjoy ear candling, where a lit candle is held next to the woman’s ears.

“That’s why we all have short hair now,” Mona Luebs said.

On their trips, the women travel in three or four cars.

They recall one trip in which a nice young man stopped to help them with a flat tire.

Every August, Bohnart makes Blizzards for the ladies, using ice cream she buys at Dairy Queen.

Other fixtures on the calendar are a salad supper, a Christmas party and a wine and cheese party. Sometimes they take a tour of homes.

The No No Nannies donate food to the Wood River food pantry. They also support Hope Harbor and Toys for Tots.

Sometimes, they bring each other white elephant gifts. “We exchange each other’s junk,” Codner said, smiling.

The women have a speaker at some meetings.

Group members are good at expressing support for each other when someone has passed away or someone is ill. The women range in age from 62 to 82.

Luebs is the baby of the group.

“She has to take care of us old ladies,” Jan Rathman said.

Not only do the women get along, but their husbands like each other, Dubbs said.

But when the group meets in someone’s home, the long meetings can wear on a husband.

After one meeting adjourned, Bohnart’s husband said, “Don’t ever have them here again.”

He likes the group. But the meeting, which ran until midnight, was just too noisy on him.

Some of the officers have interesting titles. Marlene Wagoner is eternal treasurer and Codner is eternal secretary.

That means Codner will be secretary “till I’m 6 foot under,” she says, smiling.

The No No Nannies used to raise money by serving lunches at farm sales.

They don’t do that anymore. Luebs thinks their food had something to do with it.

Luebs, by the way, doesn’t like long, involved recipes. Her limit is four ingredients.

“If it has more than four, I turn the page,” she said.

Directly across the street from the Senior Center is Whiskey River.

“We used to go across the the street and have margaritas,” Wagoner said.

Of the 14 members, four live in Grand Island — Rathman, Dubbs, Lorraine Meyer and Betty Carlson Real.

After their meal, they have dessert. Last week, they had four kinds of dessert, including peach cobbler and strawberry shortcake.

“We don’t go home hungry,” Rathman said.