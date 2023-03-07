Woodsonia Highway 281, the developer that plans to expand Conestoga Mall, closed on its purchase of the Grand Island mall March 1.

Woodsonia, based in Elkhorn, bought the mall from its previous owner, Namdar Realty Group, headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

On Dec. 20, the Grand Island City Council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia and the Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the mall property.

A purchase agreement for the mall property was one of the contingencies for the redevelopment contract, said regional planner Chad Nabity.

The total cost of the Conestoga Marketplace project is $220 million. The city of Grand Island has agreed to contribute $5.5 million to help pay for infrastructure and other costs, Nabity said. In addition, Grow Grand Island committed $1 million and the Community Redevelopment Authority has committed $200,000 a year for up to 20 years.

Groundbreaking on the project may be held in June or July, Nabity said.

The project's anchor store has purchased from Woodsonia the property that it plans to occupy, Nabity said.

That company, which is new to the Grand Island market, will build a store that totals about 148,000 square feet. The company is thought to be Target, but its identity has not been announced.

Construction of the anchor store isn't expected until at least the fall of 2024, and possibly the spring of 2025, Nabity said.

Conestoga Marketplace is also expected to include a hotel, 250 apartment units and a pedestrian shopping mall.

Much of the project will be funded through the issuance of tax increment development revenue bonds.

Tenants that have leases and are staying in the mall will be moved from the north side to the south side. The north side of the mall will be redone. Nabity believes that asbestos removal has begun.

Among other things, the Sears store will be demolished to make way for a street, Nabity said.

The Independent was unable to reach Woodsonia representatives.