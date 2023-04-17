The redevelopment of Conestoga Mall has now spawned two lawsuits.

Last week, the owners of JoAnn sued Woodsonia Real Estate, which owns Conestoga Mall, seeking to remain where it is for the duration of its lease. Now Woodsonia has sued the owners of the AMC Classic Grand Island 7, seeking to take over the theater property.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Hall County Court against American Multi-Cinema Inc., in care of Corporate Creations Network of Omaha. American Multi-Cinema is also known as AMC.

The suit maintains that on March 15, the local Community Redevelopment Authority adopted a resolution in which "the CRA resolved to (1) begin negotiations and the process of exercising its eminent domain powers should Woodsonia be unable to reach a workout regarding the termination of AMC's lease, to (a) take and terminate the Lease and AMC's interest, and (b) pay or deposit the fair market value for the remainder of the Lease minus the rent AMC would have had to pay, as well as relocation cost reimbursement and any other compensation required" by Nebraska law.

The city of Grand Island and the CRA "have determined the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall is for the betterment of the City and surrounding communities and serves various public needs," the suit states.

The CRA "is charged with, among other things, taking action in specified areas of the Grand Island community to remove, prevent or inhibit physical deterioration (such as blighted and substandard conditions) that will result in lower property values and create disincentives to private investment," the lawsuit says.

A Blight Study conducted by the city found the property that includes the movie theater is "blighted and substandard and in need of redevelopment as contemplated" under the state's Community Development Law.

A trial on the action for possession shall be heard in Hall County Court at 2 p.m. April 27.