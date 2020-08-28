 Skip to main content
Work begins at Grand Island, Wood River Interstate 80 interchanges
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said work has begun on Interstate 80 at area interchanges.

According to NDOT news releases, the department has started work at both the Grand Island and Wood River interchanges.

IES Holdings Inc. of Holdrege has the $890,824 contract for the Grand Island interchange work and the $413,132 contract for the Wood River interchange work.

Work at the Grand Island interchange includes removing and replacing signs and high mast light towers, beginning at Reference Post 312. Underground conduits will be installed first, followed by signs and towers at a later date.

Work at the Wood River interchange includes removing and replacing high mast light towers, beginning at Reference Post 300. Underground conduits will be installed first, followed by towers at a later date.

Most work will occur along the shoulders, but one-lane traffic may be necessary during sign or tower installation at both interchanges. Anticipated completion is winter 2020.

NDOT said it wants to remind motorists to “drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.”

