Work from Grand Island's Old Potash to 13th Street begins Monday

The North Road Paving Improvement Project from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street will begin on Monday, says the Grand Island Public Works Department.

Storm sewer construction is scheduled for this fall at the North Road and Faidley Avenue intersection. North Road will remain open from Old Potash to 13th Street. Faidley will be closed at the North Road intersection and east for 500 feet.

The North Road project includes reconstruction from Old Potash to 13th Street. The project will consist of removal of the existing 24-foot asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter, three-lane, 41-foot wide roadway section.

A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of North Road and Faidley. The project will include storm sewer construction, bike trail and sidewalk improvements and water main adjustments.

The construction contract was awarded Oct. 12 to Elsbury Construction of Grand Island for $2,655,803.05.

For more information on the roadway project, and other Public Works projects, visit the project’s webpage at www.drivegi.com or call Public Works at 308-385-5455.