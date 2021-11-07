 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work from Grand Island's Old Potash to 13th Street begins Monday
0 comments
top story

Work from Grand Island's Old Potash to 13th Street begins Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Road Paving Improvement Project from Old Potash Highway to 13th Street will begin on Monday, says the Grand Island Public Works Department.

Storm sewer construction is scheduled for this fall at the North Road and Faidley Avenue intersection. North Road will remain open from Old Potash to 13th Street. Faidley will be closed at the North Road intersection and east for 500 feet.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Road project includes reconstruction from Old Potash to 13th Street. The project will consist of removal of the existing 24-foot asphalt roadway and construction of a concrete curb and gutter, three-lane, 41-foot wide roadway section.

A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of North Road and Faidley. The project will include storm sewer construction, bike trail and sidewalk improvements and water main adjustments.

The construction contract was awarded Oct. 12 to Elsbury Construction of Grand Island for $2,655,803.05.

For more information on the roadway project, and other Public Works projects, visit the project’s webpage at www.drivegi.com or call Public Works at 308-385-5455.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts