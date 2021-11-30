Work in Hordville continues; donations go toward Event Center

A nice new parking lot should improve the use of the Hordville Event Center. Now the town could use some additional help to improve the Event Center itself.
The parking lot replaces the three-story brick school building that was demolished on Jan. 19. That building, no longer being used, was constructed in 1912.
A newer addition to the school, built in 1959, is now the home of the Hordville Event Center.
The parking lot, which measures 120 by 134 feet, was poured Nov. 15 by Schoch Concrete Construction of Benedict. Sidewalks were installed later that week.
The lot will have about 32 parking spaces, two of them for the handicapped. The striping and landscaping still need to be done. To enter the Event Center, patrons no longer have to climb a step.
Village Board Chairman Rod Blase said work could not have been done without valuable assistance from the Hamilton Community Foundation. The demolition of the building cost $78,000. The bathrooms in the Event Center are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The community feels it has come a long way in the last year. “Things are really coming along,” Blase said. But the project is not done.
To make the building more energy-efficient, Hordville plans to replace all of the windows in the Event Center and insulate the areas around the windows. Plans also call for updating the kitchen and installing a serve-over window in the bar area.
In addition, the breezeway to the old school building will be covered. The building will have three exits.
Dale Timmons, a 1975 graduate of Hordville High School, and his wife, Zaina, have donated a challenge grant. The couple, who lives in Galveston, Texas, will match all donations up to $25,000.
Support from the Hamilton Community Foundation includes a couple of key endowments, set up by Harlan and Emma Jane Peterson and Carl Chader.
Blase says loyal residents, Hordville School alumni and businesses have made outstanding donations for the parking lot and Event Center improvements.
The village also has received money from the Tri-Community Foundation, which serves Polk, Hordville and Clarks.
The Event Center is meant to be used by the whole area, not just Hordville, Blase said.
The rent is kept low so that groups will use the facility for wedding receptions and other events.
Students in Hordville now attend High Plains Community High School in Polk.
According to the 2020 census, Hordville has 152 residents.
Blase wants to thank all those who’ve already donated. About $200,000 worth of work has been put into the Event Center, he said.
The village would be happy with donations of any size, he said.
Blase may be contacted at 402-631-7778.