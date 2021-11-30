Work in Hordville continues; donations go toward Event Center

A nice new parking lot should improve the use of the Hordville Event Center. Now the town could use some additional help to improve the Event Center itself.

The parking lot replaces the three-story brick school building that was demolished on Jan. 19. That building, no longer being used, was constructed in 1912.

A newer addition to the school, built in 1959, is now the home of the Hordville Event Center.

The parking lot, which measures 120 by 134 feet, was poured Nov. 15 by Schoch Concrete Construction of Benedict. Sidewalks were installed later that week.

The lot will have about 32 parking spaces, two of them for the handicapped. The striping and landscaping still need to be done. To enter the Event Center, patrons no longer have to climb a step.

Village Board Chairman Rod Blase said work could not have been done without valuable assistance from the Hamilton Community Foundation. The demolition of the building cost $78,000. The bathrooms in the Event Center are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The community feels it has come a long way in the last year. “Things are really coming along,” Blase said. But the project is not done.