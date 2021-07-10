Work on Early Learning Center to be done in time for new school year

“Has COVID caused issues? It sure has. But we’re working through that,” he told the board. “Construction can be painful, and we’re feeling the pain. But we’re moving forward. We’re still expected to get kids in on time.”

Petsch said he is confident the project will be finished in time for the new school year, though he said, “the school calendar isn’t doing us any favors.”

He added: “It’s going to be tight but Chief (Construction) has been doing a really good job. We’ve been up against some big obstacles this month.”

Those obstacles have not proven insurmountable, Petsch said.

“We’re just finishing a few things. By this time next month we will be ready for kids,” he said.

Financial obstacles have been made less severe, thanks to donations, including a $400,000 donation from JBS. The building itself — the former Shopko store on North Webb Road — is a donation itself. The owner of the building, local businessman Ray O’Connor, donated about 50,000 square feet of the building, valued at $3.3 million.

In other action, the board: