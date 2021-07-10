Work on Early Learning Center to be done in time for new school year

The Grand Island Public Schools O’Connor Early Learning Center is another step closer to being signed, sealed and delivered, despite a few construction setbacks.
Approval of an interlocal lease concerning the project was one of a handful of action items on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting agenda Thursday. The agreement is between the district and the Central Nebraska Education Agency educational service unit.
According to the agreement, the agency will lease the building to the school district for an estimated $45,000 a month, which will come from the district’s building and/or general funds.
Ken Schroeder, GIPS chief financial officer, said this agreement has the potential to reach far beyond this initial arrangement.
“This lease will enable the district to lease the property being therein for a five-year term with the option to renew the lease well into the future and provide an adequate early childhood learning center,” Schroeder told the board.
The lease agreement was approved unanimously.
The physical construction work at the building is also moving forward, as reported to the board by Dan Petsch, GIPS director of buildings and grounds.
The progress has been hampered by extenuating circumstances, Petsch said.
“Has COVID caused issues? It sure has. But we’re working through that,” he told the board. “Construction can be painful, and we’re feeling the pain. But we’re moving forward. We’re still expected to get kids in on time.”
Petsch said he is confident the project will be finished in time for the new school year, though he said, “the school calendar isn’t doing us any favors.”
He added: “It’s going to be tight but Chief (Construction) has been doing a really good job. We’ve been up against some big obstacles this month.”
Those obstacles have not proven insurmountable, Petsch said.
“We’re just finishing a few things. By this time next month we will be ready for kids,” he said.
Financial obstacles have been made less severe, thanks to donations, including a $400,000 donation from JBS. The building itself — the former Shopko store on North Webb Road — is a donation itself. The owner of the building, local businessman Ray O’Connor, donated about 50,000 square feet of the building, valued at $3.3 million.
In other action, the board:
— Finalized the new name for the former Principal Financial building: The GIPS Islander Annex. A cabinet consisting of individuals with a variety of roles in the school district had proposed the name at the June 12 school board meeting.
— Renewed Superintendent Tawana Grover’s contract for another three years. Grover’s annual salary for the first year, beginning July 1, was set at $285,587.61.
— Discussed the first draft of GIPS’s 2021-22 Safe Return to School Plan.
— Recognized Dan Phillips for being named the Administrator of the Year by the Association for Career and Technical Education of Nebraska. Phillips is director of innovation for career and college readiness for GIPS.
