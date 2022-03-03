Work resumes on preserving Leschinsky legacy at Stuhr Museum

A donation from the Stuhr Museum Foundation has allowed the museum to resume a project that’s important to Hall County history — digitizing the photographs of Julius Leschinsky.

A gift from the foundation funded the purchase of an Epson Expression 12000XL flatbed scanner, which costs about $4,000. The foundation also supplied about $5,000 to purchase materials needed to clean and house some of the images.

The photographs capture Grand Island life from the late 1880s to 1920. The images are stored on 28,000 glass plate negatives in cardboard boxes that are more than a century old.

Karen Keehr, a former Stuhr Museum employee, was back in Grand Island on Wednesday to give advice and help teach people how to clean and scan the glass plates.

The work, which will begin next week, will be done by a part-time employee and possibly volunteers and interns.

Officially known as the Lumbard-Leschinsky Studio Collection, the glass plate negatives were donated to Stuhr Museum in 1980.

Leschinsky, a Grand Island photographer, lived from 1860 to 1937. Carl Lumbard started out as Leschinsky’s partner and eventually bought him out. Lumbard’s family donated the images to the Stuhr.

Keehr scanned at least 1,000 of the glass plates when she worked at the museum from 2000 to 2009. She is now the photograph curator at History Nebraska in Lincoln.

The project has resumed under the leadership of Becky Matticks, who is Stuhr Museum’s director of research.

Digitizing the pictures has two benefits.

First of all, more people will have access to them. Once the images are put online, the public will be able to look at the photos and order a copy — either a digital or printed version. Stuhr Museum will charge a fee for those services. The proceeds will be used to partly pay for preservation. Proper heating, lighting and humidity are necessary to keep archives in good condition.

The images also are being digitized for preservation reasons, Keehr said.

The glass plates easily will outlast the digital scans, she said. Because of changes in technology and deterioration, digital images need to be refreshed every few years, Keehr said.

But scanning them will give a snapshot of each plate’s current condition. If future images show that emulsion is “starting to flake really badly,” staff members will determine “if we need to do a different treatment” or turn to a different method of storage, Keehr said.

Digitizing the photos will take a long time. It takes about 10 minutes to scan and enter the necessary information for each picture. Right now, the museum has the materials needed to clean and house 15,750 plates.

Stuhr personnel won’t touch the digital copies that Keehr made 10 years ago or more. They won’t need to be scanned until a newer technology comes along.

One benefit of scanning is that people won’t need to take a magnifying glass to view Leschinsky’s images. Once they’re scanned, viewers can easily look at magnified images in amazing detail, Keehr said.

The museum will keep the original glass plate negatives.

The images are “a really important artifact” in Grand Island and Hall County history, Keehr said.

“They show the evolution of the city of Grand Island from the 1880s, which was this really big growth period, and through the ‘90s, which was a little bit of a recession, into the turn of the century, which is another growth period.”

Leschinsky “caught all of that,” Keehr said.

He was a German immigrant himself. “So he was involved with both the Liederkranz and the Platt Duetsche,” Keehr said.

He attended a lot of their events. He also photographed his friends, his family “and his community, and it really reflects in these glass plate negatives,” Keehr said.

The plates and images are kept in the museum’s Reynolds Research Library.

Images from the Lumbard-Leschinsky Studio Collection were used to produce two books that are part of the “Images of America: Nebraska Series.” Those books, available at the museum, are called “Grand Island and Hall County” and “Grand Island: The Julius Leschinsky Photographs.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.