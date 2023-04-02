Weather permitting, work will resume on Nebraska Highway 2 from reference post 343.75 to reference post 356.09, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings is the contractor for this project. Work includes removing and replacing the existing lanes with 9 inches of doweled concrete, replacing the curb inlets and adding new concrete flumes, rumble strips and permanent pavement marking.

To allow for the concrete pavement to be replaced east of the Highway 281 interchange between North Webb Road and the Highway 281 northbound ramp on Old Highway 2, traffic will be detoured from Old Highway 2 westbound at North Broadwell to Capital Avenue to the Highway 281 interchange.

Eastbound traffic will detour onto Highway 281 to Capital Avenue to Broadwell Avenue.

Old Highway2 from North Webb Road to Highway 281 will be completely closed through May 1.

Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions, with a pilot car and flaggers maintaining the remainder of the project. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is September 2023.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

For more information, call the Nebraska Department of Transportation 308-385-6888.