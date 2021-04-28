Work to begin May 10 on Highways 6, 34 in Hastings

HASTINGS — Weather permitting, work will begin May 10 on U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 34/281 (Burlington Avenue) in Hastings, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The work will take place on Highway 6 from reference post 211.31 to reference post 212.71, from Baltimore Avenue to the Highway 6/East J Street intersection and on Highway 34/281 from Highway 6 to West South Street.

Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings has the $10,094,493 contract. Work on Highway 6 will include pavement replacement, sidewalk replacement and storm sewer work. Work on Highway 34/281 will include pavement repair and ADA compliant crosswalk repairs.

During construction Highway 6 will be maintained with two-lane traffic and reduced speed limit. The intersections of South Baltimore Avenue and Burlington Avenue north of Highway 6 will be closed during some phases of construction. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect on Burlington Avenue and Highway 6 for the duration of the project. Northbound trucks are encouraged to use the approved detour route on South Showboat Boulevard.

Anticipated completion is August 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.