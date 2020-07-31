Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday on N-2, west of Ravenna, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Scodeller Construction Inc. of Wixom, Mich., has the $394,588 contract.

Work will include concrete pavement repair, joint sealing and concrete sealer. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot vehicle. The project is anticipated to be complete in October.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and put cellphones down.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments