Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday on N-2, west of Ravenna, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Scodeller Construction Inc. of Wixom, Mich., has the $394,588 contract.
Work will include concrete pavement repair, joint sealing and concrete sealer. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot vehicle. The project is anticipated to be complete in October.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and put cellphones down.
