Nathanel Esquitin, a 24-year-old Grand Island man, died from injuries he sustained in an accident March 30 at a Chief Industries facility.

Emergency personnel were called to 2391 S. North Road shortly before 10 a.m. March 30. Esquitin was transported to CHI Health St. Francis.

“It’s my understanding that he was pronounced dead at the hospital,” said Hall County Attorney Marty Klein, who serves as county coroner.

No other details about the accident were available.