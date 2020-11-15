Workforce initiative will focus on interns with advanced degrees

Grand Island’s asset base is attractive to manufacturing and distribution activities, but not as attractive to many “white-collar” sectors (professional services, information technology, corporate headquarters, etc.) that are desired and necessary for Grand Island’s continued growth and market diversification.
This is made clear in the Target Sector Analysis completed by Market Street Services in 2014 for Grow Grand Island.
Key findings by Market Street Services related to target sector development identified community weaknesses that inhibit competitiveness. The top three were:
-- Very small percentage of the workforce with a bachelor’s degree or higher
-- Proximity to four-year degree opportunities (lack of a large four-year campus)
-- Workforce shortages reported for a variety of skills and occupations
The lack of four-year degree opportunities is a principal business development challenge, as well as an attribute that impacts the community’s ability to develop and retain younger workers by way of a college atmosphere that appeals to recent college graduates from other parts of the state and country.
With these things in mind, Grow Grand Island developed a three-pronged workforce sustainability strategy that includes growing our own by retaining our talent, retooling our existing talent by up-skilling and re-skilling, and attracting external talent, including talent with advanced degrees.
An essential piece to the overall workforce sustainability strategy is the Cooperative Degree-Based Internship Program. It is designed to place graduating college seniors with Grand Island area businesses in an internship opportunity with the hope of retaining them as full-time employees. Attracting workers with degrees helps to address the weaknesses identified by Market Street Services.
This program starts with identifying internship opportunities with colleges and universities for students who are pursuing degrees that line up with the demands and needs of Grand Island area businesses and connecting them. The curriculum being provided must be closely tied to the workforce demand with internships as a key learning requirement.
Initial work is underway with Wayne State College with an eye toward their incoming freshmen for the fall 2021 semester. Their program makes the internship an integral part of the entire degree experience for students. WSC has already initiated a similar program in Norfolk.
The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce is the lead Grow Grand Island partner to oversee, coordinate, collaborate and facilitate the program with participating colleges, universities, and businesses.
The Grow Grand Island workforce sustainability plan has been a priority for 2019-2020. Initiatives such as Cooperative Degree-Based Internships bring us closer to moving the needle.
It will not happen in the short term — it is another example of how Grow Grand Island is working to impact our community’s growth and prosperity with the long game.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.
