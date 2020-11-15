Workforce initiative will focus on interns with advanced degrees

An essential piece to the overall workforce sustainability strategy is the Cooperative Degree-Based Internship Program. It is designed to place graduating college seniors with Grand Island area businesses in an internship opportunity with the hope of retaining them as full-time employees. Attracting workers with degrees helps to address the weaknesses identified by Market Street Services.

This program starts with identifying internship opportunities with colleges and universities for students who are pursuing degrees that line up with the demands and needs of Grand Island area businesses and connecting them. The curriculum being provided must be closely tied to the workforce demand with internships as a key learning requirement.

Initial work is underway with Wayne State College with an eye toward their incoming freshmen for the fall 2021 semester. Their program makes the internship an integral part of the entire degree experience for students. WSC has already initiated a similar program in Norfolk.

The Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce is the lead Grow Grand Island partner to oversee, coordinate, collaborate and facilitate the program with participating colleges, universities, and businesses.