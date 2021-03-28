Working together with a common goal: Central Catholic middle school show choir benefits from experience, leadership

Four of the students providing leadership this year are eighth-graders Jordan Stegman, Emily Kenna, Spencer Wiens and Jaysa Wentzlaff.

Kenna likes that everyone in show choir is “like a family,” and likes going to competitions. “We get to see other people perform and see how good we are,” she said.

“I like how everyone is trying their best at all times,” Wentzlaff said. “We all have fun, and I guess we’re all pretty positive.”

Stegman likes that everyone gets to work together in show choir, “and we get to dress up and be different people and sing and dance.”

Wiens’ favorite thing about show choir is that “we’re all like hinges and gears in one machine, all working together to make a great show, entertaining everyone.”

Last year, the middle school show choir had 32 members, including six boys. This year, the total is 36 kids, 10 of whom are boys. “So that’s definitely positive,” Peters said.

Central Catholic has had a middle school show choir in the past, but last year was the first time the students competed.

This year’s show is called “Newsies.”

Most years, Peters would not do a themed show.