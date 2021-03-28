Working together with a common goal: Central Catholic middle school show choir benefits from experience, leadership

In its second year of existence, the Grand Island Central Catholic middle school show choir is benefiting from experience and good leadership, Monika Peters said.
The middle school show choir, called Genesis, had a good start last year, said Peters, Central Catholic’s 6-12 band director and middle school show choir director.
Genesis had “great leadership from the seventh- and eighth-graders” last year, and many of those seventh-graders returned, Peters said.
“So they’re fabulous role models this year,” she said. “They have a lot of confidence, and they see how it all comes together.”
When the team competes and gets “all that positive feedback from the judges, it just inspires them to work that much harder and do that much better,” Peters said.
Genesis participated in two events this month. Central Catholic was one of the teams that brought home a gold trophy from a competition in Harvard March 10. “We scored really, really well,” Peters said.
On March 18 in Malcolm, all three judges gave Genesis a score of one plus, “which is the highest rating you can possibly get,” Peters said.
The season is over now, except for a band and show choir concert in May.
“I was just super happy to be able to take my kids to a couple competitions,” Peters said.
Four of the students providing leadership this year are eighth-graders Jordan Stegman, Emily Kenna, Spencer Wiens and Jaysa Wentzlaff.
Kenna likes that everyone in show choir is “like a family,” and likes going to competitions. “We get to see other people perform and see how good we are,” she said.
“I like how everyone is trying their best at all times,” Wentzlaff said. “We all have fun, and I guess we’re all pretty positive.”
Stegman likes that everyone gets to work together in show choir, “and we get to dress up and be different people and sing and dance.”
Wiens’ favorite thing about show choir is that “we’re all like hinges and gears in one machine, all working together to make a great show, entertaining everyone.”
Last year, the middle school show choir had 32 members, including six boys. This year, the total is 36 kids, 10 of whom are boys. “So that’s definitely positive,” Peters said.
Central Catholic has had a middle school show choir in the past, but last year was the first time the students competed.
This year’s show is called “Newsies.”
Most years, Peters would not do a themed show.
“Normally, the girls will be in gorgeous dresses and the guys would be in three-piece suits,” she said. “But at the beginning of the year, I wasn’t sure if we would even have competitions. So I didn’t think it made sense for parents to invest a lot of money in costumes, when we might not actually get to compete.”
After Peters decided to go with the “Newsies” theme, “The kids just went out on their own and got their outfits. But it’s worked out extremely well.”
The show choir students are outfitted in flat caps, suspenders and other styles from 1900.
“Newsies” is based on a strike by New York City newsboys in 1899.
One reason the Central Catholic students have responded well to “Newsies” is that the characters in the show work well together.
“They have a common goal. They help each other. They become stronger. And I feel like in junior high, sometimes there’s just a lot of peer pressure. And it’s cool to just come together and basically have each other’s backs, and make each other stronger and get an amazing end result,” Peters said.
“I’m extremely proud of these students, and their commitment and dedication,” she said.
The concert featuring show choir and instrumental students will begin at 7 p.m. May 2 in the Howard Schumann Gymnasium.