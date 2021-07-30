‘World domination’ waste elimination: Volunteer on mission to clean up Grand Island

No matter the content of Hetrick’s sturdy plastic bags, he said he strives to get things as litter-free as possible. He recently received help from some found friends, Hetrick said.

“Herman Plumbing has been helping by giving me trash bags and gloves and all that good stuff,” he said.

Wednesday was sultry enough for a heat advisory, so Hetrick made a pit stop at Herman Plumbing. Besides cooling off in the business, he got to see his most ardent supporters.

Erin Harston is the manager at Herman Plumbing. Since the first day of his five-day trash pickup stretch, she has been supporting Hetrick.

“He’s out there and seems to be enjoying it,” Harston said. “Sometimes it’s hard for people to take care of their own property. He’s cleaning up all these areas of town that most people take for granted.”

Hetrick knows all too well the importance of being a good steward and helping others.

“I’ve got a bad history,” he said. “But I’m trying to do a redemption on that.”