World War II casualty spent most of his life in Giltner

Army Private Lyle W. Reab, who died in Germany during World War II, spent most of his life in Giltner.

In a news release sent out this week, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reported Reab was from Phillips.

Reab’s World War II draft card indicates he was born in 1921 in Phillips, says genealogist Terri Mabon of Phillips.

The news release also included an error about his burial. Reab will be buried next to the graves of his parents at Lerton Cemetery, south of Giltner.

The graveside service, which will include military honors, is tentatively set for June 8.

Reab’s remains were identified on Feb. 24, 2021. The 22-year-old Reab was reported missing in action after his unit engaged with German forces near Vossenack, Germany, on Nov. 9, 1944.

Reab was the only child of Daisy and Harry Reab, said a relative, Rita Lindahl of Tilden.

Lindahl’s father is Dale Croxen of Tilden. Croxen, 94, has two sisters, Arlene Koenig of Lincoln and Opal Bartos of O’Neill. Their father was Daisy Reab’s brother.

Harry and Daisy Reab left a spot waiting for their son in the Lerton Cemetery.